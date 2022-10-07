GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Front Street in Georgetown on Oct. 1. Franklin Ezekial Grant Jr. is being charged with discharging a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts of malicious injury to personal property, according to a release.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO