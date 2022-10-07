Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night at an apartment complex in Bluffton. Deputies responded to the shooting at the Bluestone Apartments, 4921 Bluffton Parkway, at around 9:05 p.m. when they received several calls reporting shots in the area. When deputies arrived they didn't locate any victims.
abcnews4.com
Man slams woman to ground, knocks her out in parking lot of Shem Creek restaurant: Report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A domestic violence suspect remains in jail nine days after he was captured on video slamming a woman to the ground and kicking her in the head in front of two children, according to a report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Gerald Welch...
Dorchester County deputies searching for missing/endangered woman
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for a woman who they consider endangered. Octavia Wolfe is described as having black hair and brown eyes; she is 5’03” and 160 lbs. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said patrol units responded to a disturbance call at a home off Wolfe […]
abcnews4.com
Persons of interest wanted after break-in, hundreds in damages at downtown Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are asking for help from the public in identifying two persons of interest in connection to a downtown burglary. On Sept. 19, 2022, the two pictured individuals illegally entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street, according...
abcnews4.com
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection to shooting on Front Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Front Street in Georgetown on Oct. 1. Franklin Ezekial Grant Jr. is being charged with discharging a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts of malicious injury to personal property, according to a release.
abcnews4.com
Arrest made in carjacking, police pursuit Saturday night: CCSO
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff deputies are investigating a reported armed carjacking on Ladson Road Saturday evening. Robert Lavar Smalls, 33, o f North Charleston, was arrested on the following charges: failure to report striking fixtures on highway, fail to stop for blue light, DUS third-offense and subsequent offense, drugs/possession of cocaine first-degree, and habitual traffic offender.
abcnews4.com
Human remains found on Johns Island, CCSO investigating
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the discovery of "skeletal remains" Monday. A work crew reportedly found the human remains in a wooded area and reported them shortly after 11 a.m., deputies said. The remains were found near the 3400 block of Patton...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in highway shooting: WCSO
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office say a man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting on Manning Highway last month. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., 24, of Manning, was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with one...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms police chief injured in accidental firing of gun: Official
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett was injured Monday after accidentally firing a gun at the Public Safety building, city administrator Desiree Fragoso confirmed to ABC News 4. Cornett is being treated for an injury to his hand. Officials say no one...
abcnews4.com
Summerville man pleads guilty, receives three life sentences for 2022 Cottageville murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville man received three life sentences on Monday in connection to a murder he committed in Colleton County while out on bond for first-degree burglary, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Richard Brian Campodonico, 42, pleaded guilty for the murder of 39-year-old...
Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Rd, troopers search for vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist in North Charleston Saturday night. According to SCHP, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bike on Ashley Phosphate Road at 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Reports say a vehicle traveling […]
abcnews4.com
Driver killed after truck strikes tree on Johns Island: CCSO
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal collision Sunday afternoon on River Road. Deputies said they responded to the single-vehicle crash after 4:30 p.m. on River Road near Brownswood Road. Preliminary investigation determined a Chevrolet pickup truck left the right side of...
abcnews4.com
1 adult, 1 juvenile injured in separate downtown Charleston shootings Saturday
Charleston Police say officers responded to two separate shootings downtown Saturday night. One shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m., in the area of South and America streets. Upon arrival, officers found an adult victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital. The second shooting was reported four...
Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
abcnews4.com
1 person critically injured after BUI crash in North Charleston: U.S. Coast Guard
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a boat crash which ejected four people into North Charleston waters and left one person critically injured. A suspect was arrested for allegedly driving the boat while under the influence, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural...
abcnews4.com
Lanes back open on Savannah Highway after car crashes into pole outside Bessinger's BBQ
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (5:40pm): Police say all lanes are now open. Lanes are blocked on a portion of Savannah Highway Monday afternoon after a car struck a utility pole. The incident is right outside Bessinger's BBQ, located at 1602 Savannah Hwy. Charleston Police said traffic delays are...
live5news.com
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A childcare operation in Ladson is now under investigation after an infant child stopped breathing and died last week. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.
abcnews4.com
Bones found in the Wando River: Berkeley Co. Coroner's Office
MONCKS CORNER, S.C.(WCIV) — Possible human bones were recovered in the Wando River on Friday, Oct. 8. The Berkely County Coroner's Office was contacted on Friday by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources regarding the discovery of the bones. BCSO and DNR assisted the coroner's office in recovering...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle while crossing street
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Clayton Driggers, 48, of Moncks Corner, died. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on...
