Summerville, SC

Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night at an apartment complex in Bluffton. Deputies responded to the shooting at the Bluestone Apartments, 4921 Bluffton Parkway, at around 9:05 p.m. when they received several calls reporting shots in the area. When deputies arrived they didn't locate any victims.
BLUFFTON, SC
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection to shooting on Front Street in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Front Street in Georgetown on Oct. 1. Franklin Ezekial Grant Jr. is being charged with discharging a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts of malicious injury to personal property, according to a release.
GEORGETOWN, SC
Arrest made in carjacking, police pursuit Saturday night: CCSO

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff deputies are investigating a reported armed carjacking on Ladson Road Saturday evening. Robert Lavar Smalls, 33, o f North Charleston, was arrested on the following charges: failure to report striking fixtures on highway, fail to stop for blue light, DUS third-offense and subsequent offense, drugs/possession of cocaine first-degree, and habitual traffic offender.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Human remains found on Johns Island, CCSO investigating

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the discovery of "skeletal remains" Monday. A work crew reportedly found the human remains in a wooded area and reported them shortly after 11 a.m., deputies said. The remains were found near the 3400 block of Patton...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Driver killed after truck strikes tree on Johns Island: CCSO

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal collision Sunday afternoon on River Road. Deputies said they responded to the single-vehicle crash after 4:30 p.m. on River Road near Brownswood Road. Preliminary investigation determined a Chevrolet pickup truck left the right side of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A childcare operation in Ladson is now under investigation after an infant child stopped breathing and died last week. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.
LADSON, SC
Bones found in the Wando River: Berkeley Co. Coroner's Office

MONCKS CORNER, S.C.(WCIV) — Possible human bones were recovered in the Wando River on Friday, Oct. 8. The Berkely County Coroner's Office was contacted on Friday by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources regarding the discovery of the bones. BCSO and DNR assisted the coroner's office in recovering...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

