Nebraska State

Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV

After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule. Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Muckey named Iowa Air Guard’s deputy general

Col. Mark A. Muckey, a Sioux City native, has been appointed deputy adjutant general for the Iowa Air National Guard by Gov. Kim Reynolds. A military veteran since 1984, Muckey is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, and has multiple deployments, including for Operation Joint Forge, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
As inflation hits families, Pennsylvania increases food assistance

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s economy and population have grown at a slow pace, recent inflation driving up the cost of goods has squeezed families. In response, state officials have expanded eligibility for SNAP benefits. The increase is the second in recent months for food assistance. The...
Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Justice needed for Indigenous communities

OPINION Wis. Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 declared the second Monday of October to be commemorated as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. We should on this day reflect on all we owe to the Indigenous communities that contribute so much to the state of Wisconsin. Since the arrival of European...
Countries Virginia imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Virginia imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Virginia. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Celebrate Indigenous generations, culture, resiliency

Today I’m recognizing and celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day with a message honoring Wisconsin’s Native Nations, reaffirming the state’s commitment to respecting Tribal Sovereignty and utilizing government-to-government relationships to build a stronger future for the state. First recognized in 2019 when I signed Executive Order #50 to annually...
Pipeline company, ethanol plant plan carbon capture pipeline in Nebraska Panhandle

Carbon America and Bridgeport Ethanol in the Nebraska Panhandle have announced plans to develop a carbon capture pipeline that would see the first carbon dioxide sequestered within the state. Carbon America's pipeline project joins other planned carbon capture pipelines, including ones by Navigator CO2 and Summit Carbon Solutions. In contrast...
State-by-state voter registration information

SHREVEPORT, La. - Time is running out if you want to have your say in local, state, and federal races in November. Monday is the deadline to get registered in Arkansas. Monday is also the deadline for in-person registration in Texas. It's Tuesday, Oct. 11 if you register by mail.
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control

(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
Kassebaum endorses Gov. Kelly over Schmidt

Former United States Senator Nancy Kassebaum has endorsed incumbent Laura Kelly over GOP opponent Derek Schmidt in the Kansas Governor’s race. Kelly said it’s an honor to have received the endorsement from Kassebaum. “Senator Kassebaum dedicated her entire career to serving the people of Kansas, and she’s a...
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November elections

NEW ORLEANS - If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an absentee...
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law

A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
Tennessee gas prices on the rise

Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 22.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 40.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
