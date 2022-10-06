Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast FoundationBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Today's Browns loss takes the fun out of the Guardians win (opinion)Jake WellsCleveland, OH
Related
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
Cleveland Guardians: 3 numbers that matter from Game 1 win over Rays
The Cleveland Guardians won Game 1 of their Wild Card series over the Tampa Bay Rays. Here’s everything you need to know:. An eight-plus inning start from Shane Bieber led the way, along with a two-run home run thanks to Jose Ramirez. Bieber’s only blemish came from a Jose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: ESPN Made Embarrassing MLB Playoff Mistake
Earlier this Friday, ESPN's SportsCenter discussed every Wild Card matchup taking place in the National League. The graphic that ESPN displayed was supposed to feature the logos for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Well, the Worldwide Leader in Sports botched one of the logos.
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday
It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday. Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really...
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL・
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Comments / 6