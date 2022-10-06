ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Look: ESPN Made Embarrassing MLB Playoff Mistake

Earlier this Friday, ESPN's SportsCenter discussed every Wild Card matchup taking place in the National League. The graphic that ESPN displayed was supposed to feature the logos for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Well, the Worldwide Leader in Sports botched one of the logos.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Austin Hedges
The Associated Press

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday

It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday. Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really...
CLEVELAND, OH
Hot 99.1

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy