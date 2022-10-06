Read full article on original website
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
SILVER ALERT issued for Caddo Parish man
GREENWOOD, La. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man. Curtis Carroll Lassiter is 68 years old. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He was last seen on U.S. Highway 79 getting into the passenger side of an older...
Shreveport home damaged by fire; no one injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - A vacant one-story brick home in Shreveport is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning in 4800 block of Bethune Drive. According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home when their arrived at the scene. There was no one...
Bossier police sergeant pleads not guilty to malfeasance charge
BENTON, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant accused of using his position to intimidate an apartment complex manager as he was about to lose a lucrative moonlighting job pleaded not guilty Monday in Bossier District Court. B.J. Sanford, 52, briefly appeared in court to enter his plea to...
Man suspected of firing a weapon at his father arrested
BOSSIER, LA. - A man suspected of firing a weapon at his father Monday is now in custody. The Bossier Sheriff's Office said Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots without hitting his father on Crawford Road in Princeton around 4 p.m. Gatlin was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault...
Levette Fuller outlines part of crime fighting plan for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - One candidate in the Shreveport mayor's race is outlining her plan for addressing crime. Levette Fuller shared her ideas through a social media post on Sunday. Fuller points to the 100 vacancies within the Shreveport Police Department fueled by resignations and retirements Fuller said starting pay for...
Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight
TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
Texarkana, Texas boasts clean bill of health on fiscal audit
TEXARKANA, Texas – During the Texarkana Texas City Council meeting on Monday, David M. Coleman, CPA with FORVIS, reported the city had a clean annual comprehensive financial report for the single audit of Fiscal Year 2020. The audit required a large number of staff and a great deal of...
Hometown Patriot: Max Shumake
DE KALB, Texas -- Max Shumake had a plan: step away from college for a semester, and rack up lots of overtime pay at Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant. But Uncle Sam noticed, and ordered Max to fire some of that ammo at the enemy in Vietnam. He wound up...
Audit: Mayor Perkins failed to properly document travel expenses
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins during his term in office has repeatedly failed to properly document many of his travel expenses that were paid for by the city, the state’s chief auditor says. Those failures to fully document details of out-of-town trips include missing receipts, unexplained weekend...
Community Renewal named a global finalist for esteemed Opus Prize
SHREVEPORT, La. - Community Renewal International, in honor of founder Mack McCarter, has been named as one of three global finalists for the esteemed Opus Prize. Each year a Laureate is announced from the three finalists. The 2022 Laureate will be announced at the convocation on Nov. 3 at Catholic University in DC.
