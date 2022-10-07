Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘Legally justified’: No charges against Raleigh officers in fatal shooting during Molotov cocktail attack, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On May 7, 37-year-old Reuel Rodriguez Nunez was fatally shot while throwing Molotov cocktails at patrol cars and Raleigh police officers at the department’s Southeast District Station at 2800 Rock Quarry Road. Since that day, video of the incident has been released, radio traffic...
Teenager injured in shooting at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a teenager was shot early Monday in a townhome community in Raleigh. Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said the male teen suffered minor injuries when he was shot at around 1:15 a.m. near North Raleigh Blvd. and Park Glen Drive.
Raleigh man arrested on 40 charges, Garner police thank license plate reader cameras
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is celebrating the use of license plate reader cameras that helped locate a wanted Raleigh man. “We got an alert for a stolen license plate in that case, and officers kind of flooded the scene,” Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said.
Sampson County deputy recovering after being shot 2 months ago
Roseboro, N.C. (WNCN)—A Sampson County deputy continues to recover after being shot in the line of duty just over two months ago. Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot in the line of duty on Saturday, July 23 while investigating a call about a stolen vehicle. CBS 17 previously reported that...
Woman, man busted after neighbors complain about drugs sold at Raeford home
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced two arrests were made late last month following a drug search at a home in Raeford. On Sept. 29, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations served a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 700 Block of Saunders Street.
Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Fayetteville early Saturday evening. Police told CBS 17 the double shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Street, which is north of downtown Fayetteville. At the scene, police...
Woman charged after man shot in western Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman is being charged after a man was hurt in an accidental shooting Saturday night. At about 10:22 p.m., officer said they were called to a home on the 5000 block of Dorcas St. in a neighborhood near the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.
1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
Armed felon kidnaps, assaults woman in Johnston County, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Johnston County town said they arrested an armed man who kidnapped and assaulted a woman this week. The incident happened on Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.
Raleigh man leads police on chase from Garner Chipotle, arrested on 40 charges, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department arrested a man wanted for several charges from multiple jurisdictions, including warrants from the Garner Police Department from an incident on Thursday. On Thursday shortly before 2:45 p.m., Garner police officers responded to an automated license plate reader in...
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she is “outraged” by the way 18 of her students were treated by law enforcement officers last week. In a news release, the university said 18 Shaw University student scholars and two staff advisors were traveling...
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
Fayetteville house fire under investigation, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a house fire in Fayetteville that happened Sunday morning. At about 8:06 a.m., firefighters said they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Argon Ave. They said the fire was showing from the home when they...
American Red Cross helping 10 people displaced by Raleigh apartment fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A charred roof, collapsed walls and the smell of smoke still lingered in the air during the afternoon after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Shanda Drive in Raleigh on Sunday morning. At about 5:06 a.m., officers say fire crews were called...
Has your pet been boosted? Raleigh raccoon tests positive for rabies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An animal control officer responded to a home on Harbor Drive in Raleigh where it had received a report of a raccoon “acting abnormally” on Saturday. The raccoon was secured and later tested positive for rabies, the Raleigh Police Department said Monday afternoon.
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
Raleigh families facing food insecurity see service providing healthy options expand across city
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Access to healthy food can be difficult for families. According to Wake County, 12 percent of residents are food insecure. Neighborfood Express delivers free food, diapers and books to families facing food insecurity in Raleigh. The Marcus Harris foundation started the program in Nov. 2020 to help families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
