Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Teenager injured in shooting at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a teenager was shot early Monday in a townhome community in Raleigh. Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said the male teen suffered minor injuries when he was shot at around 1:15 a.m. near North Raleigh Blvd. and Park Glen Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Fayetteville early Saturday evening. Police told CBS 17 the double shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Street, which is north of downtown Fayetteville. At the scene, police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Woman charged after man shot in western Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman is being charged after a man was hurt in an accidental shooting Saturday night. At about 10:22 p.m., officer said they were called to a home on the 5000 block of Dorcas St. in a neighborhood near the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.
cbs17

1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

American Red Cross helping 10 people displaced by Raleigh apartment fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A charred roof, collapsed walls and the smell of smoke still lingered in the air during the afternoon after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Shanda Drive in Raleigh on Sunday morning. At about 5:06 a.m., officers say fire crews were called...
cbs17

Has your pet been boosted? Raleigh raccoon tests positive for rabies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An animal control officer responded to a home on Harbor Drive in Raleigh where it had received a report of a raccoon “acting abnormally” on Saturday. The raccoon was secured and later tested positive for rabies, the Raleigh Police Department said Monday afternoon.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh families facing food insecurity see service providing healthy options expand across city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Access to healthy food can be difficult for families. According to Wake County, 12 percent of residents are food insecure. Neighborfood Express delivers free food, diapers and books to families facing food insecurity in Raleigh. The Marcus Harris foundation started the program in Nov. 2020 to help families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RALEIGH, NC

