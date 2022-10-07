ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A majority of U.S. voters feel Trump threatened democracy

A new poll has found that the actions of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election have left a lasting impact, with over half of U.S. voters saying they felt he threatened democracy. The poll found that 54% of U.S. voters thought his actions threatened democracy, while 38% said...
Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion

Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.
Democrats’ next midterm challenge: reaching swing voters

As we enter the final month of the midterm election campaign, new polling by Schoen Cooperman Research suggests that the Democratic Party’s issues agenda is not resonating with the constituency that will ultimately determine the new balance of power in Congress: voters in swing districts. Our survey among likely...
A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).

