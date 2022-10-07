Read full article on original website
Majority of Gen Z intends to vote in upcoming midterm elections: survey
The midterm elections are mere weeks away and voters across the country will decide on consequential races, including some of the nation’s youngest voters who have indicated they plan to turnout to vote and are paying attention to a host of national and global issues. A study conducted by...
Major Democratic polling firm expands before midterm election
HIT Strategies is building out its team to include nearly 40 full-time staffers.
A big chunk of Latino independent voters are undecided ahead of midterms, poll shows
About 40% of Latinos who consider themselves independents say they remain undecided whether to vote for Democrats or Republicans in congressional and Senate races, the fourth week of a tracking poll shows. The indecision was captured in the weekly tracking poll for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed...
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Jen Psaki in MSNBC debut says Trump ‘energizing’ Democrats ahead of midterms
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki in her debut as an MSNBC commentator said former President Trump is “energizing” Democratic voters ahead of the November midterm elections. Psaki, the former face of the Biden White House who left the administration in May, made her first appearance as...
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
ABC correspondent claims people don't want Biden around for midterm elections
ABC correspondent Terry Moran argued on Sunday that the Democratic Party and President Biden are likely under water approaching the November midterm elections.
A majority of U.S. voters feel Trump threatened democracy
A new poll has found that the actions of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election have left a lasting impact, with over half of U.S. voters saying they felt he threatened democracy. The poll found that 54% of U.S. voters thought his actions threatened democracy, while 38% said...
Poll: Most Latinos think Democrats care about them, Republicans less so
A new survey from the Pew Research Center found that most adult Latinos in the United States think that the Democratic Party cares about Latinos and works hard to get their votes. The survey also found that a substantial number of respondents don’t think there is a huge difference between...
‘We’re positively BEGGING you’: how Republicans and Democrats demand money differently
Meticulously crafted campaign emails and text messages, with a heavy dose of guilt-tripping, reveal their parties’ worldviews
Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion
Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.
POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should immigration be a dominant issue before voters in the midterm election?
After Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 presidential election, many political experts expected increasing immigration would hand Democrats consistent electoral victories in the future. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Democrats’ next midterm challenge: reaching swing voters
As we enter the final month of the midterm election campaign, new polling by Schoen Cooperman Research suggests that the Democratic Party’s issues agenda is not resonating with the constituency that will ultimately determine the new balance of power in Congress: voters in swing districts. Our survey among likely...
A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought
We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
