Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Hornets Football Falls to Savannah; Moves To 4-3 On The Season
The Chillicothe High School Football team fell 21-7 to Savannah on Friday night to drop to 4-3 on the season. Savannah jumped out to a 14-0 lead on two one-yard touchdowns from junior running back Cade Chappell in the first half. Chillicothe struggled to get the offense moving and went into the halftime break with a 14-0 deficit.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Woman Sufferers Serious InjuriesIn Saturday Accident
A one-vehicle accident Saturday night in Nodaway County left a Maryville woman with serious injuries. The Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Maryville resident Amber D. Osborn was driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica westbound on Missouri Route 46 two miles west of Maryville at 9:40 P.M. Saturday when the vehicle traveled off the ride side of the roadway.
kttn.com
SUV demolished in Saturday night crash
A Maryville resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Highway 46 west of Maryville. Thirty-three-year-old Amber Osborn was taken to Mosaic Lifecare in Maryville. The accident happened Saturday night two miles west of Maryville on Highway 46 as the westbound SUV went off...
Maryville woman hospitalized after violent van crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Amber D. Osborn, 33, Maryville, was westbound on MO 46 just east of Hallmark Road two miles west of Maryville. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nodawaynews.com
New amenities come to the splash pad
Workers recently began putting up the shade structures at the Thomson Splash ‘n’ Play on Maryville’s South Munn Avenue to verify all will build smoothly. The shelters will be taken down during the off-season and winter months and then be put back up before opening next spring.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
kttn.com
Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash
Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville. A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.
nodawaynews.com
Dogtown Fall Festival features local crafts, vendors
The Dogtown Fall Festival is sponsored by the Nodaway County Senior Center on October 1 saw the senior center filled with vendors and customers getting a head start on preparing for gift giving. Marla Messner and Dorry Florea are the “2 Crafty Sisters.” The duo, both from Maryville, offered fall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nodawaynews.com
Clearmont Baptists celebrate their sesquicentennial
Organized on Saturday before the second Sunday in October, 1872, the Clearmont Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th year Sunday, October 9. The church body would like to invite the community, previous attendees and members plus anyone who worked on rebuilding the current church building after the fire in 2011 to join them in a time of worship, food and fellowship.
Creston Police Report 8 Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police were busy this weekend. Officers arrested eight people. Creston Police arrested 46-year-old Joseph W Harrison, of Creston, at 207 E Montgomery, and charged him with Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations-Bodily Injury and Interference with Official Acts resulting in Bodily injury. Police transported Harrison to the Union County Jail, where he later posted a $3000 cash or surety bond.
WIBW
Sabetha man recovers in hospital after serious motorcycle crash
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man is recovering in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of V Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police chase on Interstate 35
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit. The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
kmaland.com
Clarinda board upholds discipline handed out from bullying, harassment investigation
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have upheld a student's punishment given out by the school's administrative staff following an investigation into a late-August incident. Meeting in special session Thursday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board held a hearing, discussion, and, by a 4-0 vote, upheld a five-day out-of-school suspension and a...
News Channel Nebraska
Graves is last to be sentenced from 2021 Salem search
FALLS CITY - Buddy Graves, 39, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for possession of methamphetamine and theft in June of 2021. Graves was arrested after the Richardson County K9 Unit served a search warrant at a Church Street residence in Salem. A sheriff’s office Facebook post says methamphetamine, a firearm reported stolen in New Mexico in 2012 and a stolen scooter were found.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
WIBW
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are facing multiple charges each following a drug bust in Brown County. Sheriff John Merchant says Justin Horne, 35, of Robinson, Sara Marano, 33, of Las Vegas, and Imogene Summerlin, 63, of Robinson, were taken into custody on Monday, October 3, 2022. Merchant says...
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested Sunday afternoon on multiple charges. According to a release from the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of 5th and Corning Street for a male with a juvenile using drugs. Officers arrived and arrested Calvin Merle Watt,...
Police: Kan. man jailed for allegedly violating protection order
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with preventing a violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 63-year-old Bruce A. Kimmi, 63, Atchison, on a District Court warrant on a requested charges of knowingly violating a protective order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Kimmi is...
Comments / 0