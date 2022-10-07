Read full article on original website
Patriots Activate WR Thornton Off IR, Elevate QB Gilbert & TE Sokol From Practice Squad
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.
