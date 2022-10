FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- If you had junk removed from your yard in the Greater Atlanta area last winter, an NFL player might have been the one disposing of it. At the time, Caleb Huntley was trying to figure out a way to keep money coming in. As a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last year, he didn’t know what his long-term future might be in a league often built around short-term careers.

