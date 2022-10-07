Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Patriots Activate WR Thornton Off IR, Elevate QB Gilbert & TE Sokol From Practice Squad
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.
NFL・
Daniel Brunskill should be starting on 49ers O-line
The 49ers on Sunday threw a couple of wrinkles into their offensive front. Veteran OL Daniel Brunskill, who returned in Week 4 from a preseason hamstring injury, saw action at both guard spots during San Francisco’s Week 5 drubbing of the Panthers. The results made it clear that the best version of the 49ers’ OL involves Brunskill.
Comments / 0