Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
CBS Sports
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
3 Mets most to blame for NL Wild Card defeat to Padres
The New York Mets failed to pull through in their NL Wild Card series against the Padres at Citi Field and these players deserve the most of the blame. After Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, it seemed like the latter might be ready to dominate after a 7-1 win. But Buck Showalter’s club responded in Game 2 with an offensive explosion of their own as they secured a 7-3 victory behind the Jacob deGrom start.
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays
After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
Aaron Boone kicks Aroldis Chapman off Yankees playoff roster after unprofessional move
Yankees fans have longed to hear it. The Aroldis Chapman Era is officially over in the Bronx, and it didn’t even take another playoff meltdown in 2022 to exile him into free agency. In fact, Chapman prevented postseason fireworks by taking matters into his own hands and taking himself...
Brian Cashman makes honest admission about Aaron Judge contract
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was surprisingly public in his contract negotiations with Aaron Judge prior to the 2022 season. Now, after Judge delivered a regular season for the ages, Cashman has been left to publicly concede that Judge made the right call for himself. On Sunday, Cashman...
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
MLB announces start times for Guardians vs. Yankees AL Division Series games 1 and 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has announced start times for games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees based on the winner of Sunday’s Mets vs. Padres wild card final. If the Mets win. Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: 6:38...
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
Yankees trade deadline mishaps re-opened by Luis Castillo
Luis Castillo was a Yankees trade deadline target. In Game 1 of the MLB Wild Card series, he looked like everything New York still needs. The Seattle Mariners ended their drought, winning their first postseason game 4-0 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday after over two decades without a playoff win.
