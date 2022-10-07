ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 Mets most to blame for NL Wild Card defeat to Padres

The New York Mets failed to pull through in their NL Wild Card series against the Padres at Citi Field and these players deserve the most of the blame. After Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, it seemed like the latter might be ready to dominate after a 7-1 win. But Buck Showalter’s club responded in Game 2 with an offensive explosion of their own as they secured a 7-3 victory behind the Jacob deGrom start.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Brian O'halloran
Person
Chaim Bloom
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays

After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#The Red Sox
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yankees trade deadline mishaps re-opened by Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo was a Yankees trade deadline target. In Game 1 of the MLB Wild Card series, he looked like everything New York still needs. The Seattle Mariners ended their drought, winning their first postseason game 4-0 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday after over two decades without a playoff win.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy