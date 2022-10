Intae Hwang wanted to play basketball. His parents wouldnt allow it. He reached the NBA anyway. Hwang took the ultimate leap of faith nearly three years ago: Move his family halfway across the world, from their native South Korea to a new home in New Jersey, to follow his dream of becoming an NBA referee. Hes getting closer to making that a reality, after working some preseason games this month including Mondays Washington-Charlotte contest and is expected to get some assignments as a non-staff official during the regular season.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO