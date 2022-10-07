Three men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago

Three men from Neenah are rescued after a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago.

According to a news release from the Calumet County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3:22 p.m. Thursday, an adult male — who was with two other adult males — called 911 and indicated his catamaran capsized on the lake. Authorities say the men were on the capsized portion of the catamaran.

Authorities used the sheriff's office's boat to recover the three men located two miles off-shore from Calumet County Park, according to the release.

The sheriff's office says the waves on Lake Winnebago at the time of the incident were between five to seven feet high.

Authorities say all three men were treated and released at the scene, and there were no other injuries.