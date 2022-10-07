ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit YMCA fitness instructor Delores Steil still feels the burn at age 94

By DEBRA JENSEN-DE HART
BELOIT—A soft jazzy tune plays in the background as Delores Steil, 94, leads a senior fitness class at the Stateline Family YMCA in Beloit.

Participants are laying on floor mats in the gym as they work with a gray medicine ball. Steil’s agility appears remarkable as she instructs the group.

Also notable is that a few weeks back, Steil tested positive for COVID-19 and was ready to return to the exercise class as soon as her quarantine was complete.

“I just had a sore throat and it was like having a cold,” she said.

Those in the class welcomed her back.

“We missed you. We’re glad you’re back,” her class members told her.

Steil told them: “I appreciate you all so much.”

Class member Loren Sass said he hopes to be able to do what Steil does when he is 94.

“She’s pretty amazing,” he said.

“She’s terrific; she knows her stuff and she has excellent attendance, I love coming,” Diane Sass said.

When asked what her secret is for staying fit at her age, Steil had this to say: “You got to keep moving.”

Steil originally is from Appleton, graduated from UW-Madison and at one time had a major in physical education, she said. She met her late husband, Melbourne Steil, at the university, married and later moved to Beloit where the couple raised four children.

For many years, she was a substitute teacher in the Beloit School District, she said.

“I’ve been in every school in the district,” she noted.

A lover of sports and exercise, “I was leading classes after school at the Y when I was teaching. I wanted to keep exercising,” she said.

When she’s not at the Y, Steil also works out at home and has exercise equipment there, as well.

She also pays attention to nutrition.

“I try to eat a balanced diet,” she said.

One daughter helps keep that nutrition healthy by making meals, freezing them and giving them to her mother, Steil said.

With another daughter she plays long-distance Scrabble via her computer, she said.

“And I have a son,” she said.

One son is deceased.

Steil walks a little stooped over and said she sometimes has concerns with her balance. And like many nonagenarians, she admits to being a little forgetful.

But she still drives and maintains her home with the help of a cleaning lady who has become her friend, she said. She also has friends at the Y and at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

For fun she is a member of a craft group.

“They make beautiful things; we meet in each other’s homes,” she said.

And although she has slowed down somewhat, Steil remains active and alert.

“I used to go for bike rides and I used to run; now I just walk.”

Ann Hankins, CEO of the YMCA, has known Steil for years.

“Delores is an amazing individual and a testament to moving her body and using her mind,” Hankins said.

She said Steil also is a caring, conscientious and reliable individual.

“She’s had a long lasting and fulfilling life,” Hankins adds.

Hankins also noted the combination of exercise and socializing Steil does are both key to her good health.

