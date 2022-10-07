Read full article on original website
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Freedom-Woodbridge's 112 points most by a Virginia public high school since 1967
Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total in Friday’s 112-16 win over visiting Colgan ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book. It's the highest total by a Virginia public...
Virginia State dominated by Bowie State at its homecoming
Bowie State made itself at home at Virginia State's homecoming on Saturday. The post Virginia State dominated by Bowie State at its homecoming appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers 2025 G Derek Dixon While on Unofficial Visit
On Saturday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to class-of-2025 guard Derek Dixon out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. Dixon is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays for Team Durant on the Nike circuit. With the offer, Pitt is getting into his recruitment quite early as he only holds five other offers, with just one being a high-major program. Dixon holds offers from George Mason, Bryant, Kansas State, and several others.
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
fox5dc.com
Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC
OXON HILL, Md. - Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers. The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting reported at Morgan State homecoming game
BALTIMORE, MD – A shooting has been reported at the Morgan State University homecoming game. It is unknown if any students are injured.
Maryland robbed after refs miss clear penalty on blocked PAT
The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Virginia Task Force 1 returns home after Hurricane Ian relief mission
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia Task Force 1 returned home Monday afternoon after helping Floridians recover from the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian. The crew landed around 1:30 p.m. 7News was in Fairfax County, Va. where dozens of folks greeted the crew with a warm 'welcome back' and signs.
popville.com
Shootings in Park View and Columbia Heights around 11:15am and 11:30am this morning
Readers reported: “Shooting in Park View about 11 am – around Warden and Park NW. Surrounding streets closed off HEAVY police presence.”. “There was just a shooting in Columbia heights around 11:35 am today. Very loud shots at least 10 by Columbia and 14th”. From MPD:. “Shooting Investigation...
WJLA
Different strokes: Former swim star preaches healthy approach to gaming at Md. Esports gym
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Growing up, two things always brought Josh Hafkin joy. Swimming was one of them. An ACC champion backstroker at UNC, Josh raced in the 2008 & 2012 Olympic Trials. The other was his brief escapes to the fantasy worlds of video games. “I was able...
WJLA
Monday meeting marks the end of Spotsylvania Co. deputies providing school board security
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Spotsylvania County school board has a meeting on Monday night, and it will be the last school board meeting at which deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office provide security. Sheriff Roger Harris announced last month that his deputies would stop working those often contentious school board meetings, effective October 14.
pctonline.com
Cleveland Dixon Jr.
Cleveland Dixon Jr., owner of Holiday Termite & Pest Control, Springfield, Va., always knew managing a business would be a challenge, but he didn’t know precisely how challenging until he “hit the wall” one afternoon in the spring of 2022 when the stress became overwhelming, resulting in a personal epiphany.
One person shot at Morgan State University amid homecoming festivities
BALTIMORE -- One person was shot on the premises of Morgan State University on Saturday evening, according to authorities.That person was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Morgan State University spokesperson said. They were not a university student, the spokesperson added.That person was reportedly taken to a local hospital, the spokesperson said.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, according to authorities.Morgan State University was celebrating homecoming festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
3 men shot in Shaw, NW DC
WASHINGTON — Three men were taken to the hospital Sunday after they were shot in Northwest D.C. All of the men were found conscious and breathing, according to police, at the intersection of 7th Street and O Street, Northwest in the Shaw neighborhood nearby the Kennedy Recreation Center. Police...
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
