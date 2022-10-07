Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities looking for missing man believed to be in Siskiyou, Shasta county area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - Authorities say they are looking for a 44-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 4 in the McCloud area, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Police said Nicholas Cooper was last seen by his co-workers and supervisor after work. He was returning home to Anderson.
krcrtv.com
World War II boat surfaces with low lake levels at Lake Shasta
REDDING, Calif. — With low levels in Lake Shasta, a piece of history surfaced. Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp, marked '31-17'. It confirms it as a boat assigned to the attack transport U.S.S....
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE finishes large prescribed burn in Siskiyou County Sunday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says that they finished their prescribed burn on the Bogus Creek Vegetation Management Project on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that over 90 fire personnel were at the burn to make sure it stayed within control lines. Crews were able to treat 560...
Low water at northern California lake exposes sunken boat used during invasion of Sicily
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Low water levels at northern California's Shasta Lake led to a mysterious discovery recently. In a Tweet Sunday, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said a sunken boat that was assigned at one point to the USS Monrovia Attack Transport had been discovered in an area of the lake's banks once covered by water.
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake murderer sentenced to over 82 years to life in prison
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A sex offender and felon from the Shasta Lake area has been sentenced to over 82 years to life in prison after admitting to shooting and killing a man back in March of this year after an argument over his girlfriend. The Shasta County District...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
kymkemp.com
Mystery of the ‘Ghost Boat’ Found on the Drying Bed of Shasta Lake
Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels of Shasta Lake. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp when the boat was moved. It is marked ’31-17′. This confirms it as a boat assigned to the Attack Transport USS Monrovia. This ship was Patton’s HQ during the invasion of Sicily. Eisenhower also was on this ship at that time, and it went on to a further 6 D-Day invasions in the Pacific.
KDRV
Motorcyclist died in crash near Lake Selmac
SELMA, Ore. -- Late Saturday night, the Illinois Valley Fire District confirmed over Facebook that a single-vehicle crash that took place earlier in the day has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. IVFD officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that crash took place...
nypressnews.com
Wildfire destroys a piece of Black history in rural California
WEED, Calif. — The gray rubble appears suddenly on both sides of the highway winding through this small Northern California town, as houses give way to a landscape of charred wreckage and the remains of homes, bleached white by wildfire. The devastation stretches for blocks. Metal skeletons of cars...
KDRV
Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE suits up for fire prevention weeks 100th anniversary!
SHASTA COUNTY. Calif. — CAL FIRE is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year's campaign theme is "Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape" which works to educate everyone about simple but meaningful actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
kptv.com
Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.
krcrtv.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for vandalizing and attempting to burglarize multiple stores in Redding
REDDING, Calif — At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 8. Redding Police were made aware of a possible burglary in progress at the 99 Cents Only Store in Redding. A man, later identified to be 51-year-old Rafael Zendejas, was reportedly smashing the store's front windows with rocks. Upon...
krcrtv.com
'Hero's Weekend' continued at Historic Hawes Farm on Sunday
REDDING, Calif. — It was Heroes weekend at Historic Hawes farms this weekend to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day. First responders received free entry all weekend long by showing their first responders card at the entrance of the event. Representing the...
KDRV
Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive
MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
KDRV
UPDATE: LOPEZ FOUND -- Police found Amaya Lopez
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says tonight it has located 21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez "alive and well. The search for her is no longer active." Original post below from 10/5/2022:. CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd...
KDRV
Sky Lakes puts a Fix on its human resources expansion
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls' hospital has a Fix on its hiring. This week Sky Lakes Medical Center (SLMC) says it hired Bryan Fix as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Sky Lakes recently created the position. Sky Lakes Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer David Cauble...
krcrtv.com
Palo Cedro teen returns to work at Goodtime Pizza & Things months after major car crash
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — Anyone in the town of Palo Cedro will tell you it’s a tight-knit community. So when a local high school girl got into a head-on collision, which resulted in months of recovery, the town and her job came together to support her. Goodtimes Pizza...
KTVL
Talent's tiny park vandalized, plants stolen
TALENT — The Talent Garden Club announced this week that someone had dug out three of the five plants decorating Talent's tiny park located near West Valley View Road. "Our hearts are heavy!!" the club said in a release. "After planting our tiny park, back in June, we lovingly tended to it until it was ruthlessly destroyed."
