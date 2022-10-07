Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels of Shasta Lake. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp when the boat was moved. It is marked ’31-17′. This confirms it as a boat assigned to the Attack Transport USS Monrovia. This ship was Patton’s HQ during the invasion of Sicily. Eisenhower also was on this ship at that time, and it went on to a further 6 D-Day invasions in the Pacific.

