ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

World War II boat surfaces with low lake levels at Lake Shasta

REDDING, Calif. — With low levels in Lake Shasta, a piece of history surfaced. Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp, marked '31-17'. It confirms it as a boat assigned to the attack transport U.S.S....
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Mccloud, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mystery of the ‘Ghost Boat’ Found on the Drying Bed of Shasta Lake

Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels of Shasta Lake. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp when the boat was moved. It is marked ’31-17′. This confirms it as a boat assigned to the Attack Transport USS Monrovia. This ship was Patton’s HQ during the invasion of Sicily. Eisenhower also was on this ship at that time, and it went on to a further 6 D-Day invasions in the Pacific.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
KDRV

Motorcyclist died in crash near Lake Selmac

SELMA, Ore. -- Late Saturday night, the Illinois Valley Fire District confirmed over Facebook that a single-vehicle crash that took place earlier in the day has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. IVFD officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that crash took place...
SELMA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ash#European
nypressnews.com

Wildfire destroys a piece of Black history in rural California

WEED, Calif. — The gray rubble appears suddenly on both sides of the highway winding through this small Northern California town, as houses give way to a landscape of charred wreckage and the remains of homes, bleached white by wildfire. The devastation stretches for blocks. Metal skeletons of cars...
WEED, CA
KDRV

Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
MEDFORD, OR
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE suits up for fire prevention weeks 100th anniversary!

SHASTA COUNTY. Calif. — CAL FIRE is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year's campaign theme is "Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape" which works to educate everyone about simple but meaningful actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.
GRANTS PASS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
krcrtv.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

'Hero's Weekend' continued at Historic Hawes Farm on Sunday

REDDING, Calif. — It was Heroes weekend at Historic Hawes farms this weekend to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day. First responders received free entry all weekend long by showing their first responders card at the entrance of the event. Representing the...
REDDING, CA
KDRV

Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive

MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

UPDATE: LOPEZ FOUND -- Police found Amaya Lopez

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says tonight it has located 21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez "alive and well. The search for her is no longer active." Original post below from 10/5/2022:. CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Sky Lakes puts a Fix on its human resources expansion

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls' hospital has a Fix on its hiring. This week Sky Lakes Medical Center (SLMC) says it hired Bryan Fix as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Sky Lakes recently created the position. Sky Lakes Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer David Cauble...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Talent's tiny park vandalized, plants stolen

TALENT — The Talent Garden Club announced this week that someone had dug out three of the five plants decorating Talent's tiny park located near West Valley View Road. "Our hearts are heavy!!" the club said in a release. "After planting our tiny park, back in June, we lovingly tended to it until it was ruthlessly destroyed."
TALENT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy