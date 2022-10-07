Read full article on original website
Jane Hilsenbeck of Perry
Jane Hilsenbeck, 68, of Perry passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Murdock Funeral Home in Perry, with visitation preceding the service from 5-7 p.m. Jane Elizabeth Hilsenbeck...
Joy Neal Kidney releases third in ‘Leora’s Stories’ series
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Joy Neal Kidney of West Des Moines this week released the third in her “Leora’s Stories” book series, entitled “Leora’s Early Years: Guthrie County Roots.”. The publication follows her success with the 2019 title, “Leora’s Letters: The Story of...
Perry volleyball competes Saturday at Indianola tourney
INDIANOLA, IA — The Blake Fieldhouse served as host site of the Indianola volleyball invite Saturday, with Perry one of many teams in attendance. The Jayettes (10-24) played six matches, winning one. The fell to Clarinda, 21-11, 21-14, and to Ballard, 21-20, 21-11, before posting a 21-12, 21-15 win over Fort Dodge. Losses of 21-8, 21-6 to Indianola, of 21-11 and 21-0 to Cedar Rapids Kennedy and of 21-7, 21-12 to Glenwood were also part of the Saturday results.
Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter initiates new members
Saturday, Oct. 1 brought three new faces to the membership of the Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Initiated into the professional educators sorority were Myrna Griffith, director of the Woodward Public Library, and Mari Butler-Abry, Perry Community School District librarian. In addition, retired Area Education Agency consultant Paula Thomson was reinstated as a former member of Tau chapter.
Bus Boys bring folkish fun to Perry Fine Arts Sunday
Making their first Perry appearance since the pre-pandemic days of 2018, the Bus Boys performed two energetic sets of acoustic folk music to a receptive audience of about 40 Sunday afternoon in the Perry Fire Arts concert series. The musical trio hails from Winona, Minnesota, and all three men are...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 10
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sarah Myers of Dawson was traveling in the 18000 block of D Avenue when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, and her vehicle entered the ditch and rolled several times. She was transported privately to the hospital. Damage to Myers’ vehicle was estimated at $20,000.
Sixth annual Perry Car Show draws autumn crowd to classics
Saturday’s crisp autumn weather was perfect for the sixth annual Perry Car Show, hosted by co-sponsors DMACC Perry VanKirk Career Academy and Perry Economic Development Inc. (PEDI) in association with the Perrydice Cruizers Car Club. The event was free and open to the public. The temperature at noon was...
