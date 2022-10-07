INDIANOLA, IA — The Blake Fieldhouse served as host site of the Indianola volleyball invite Saturday, with Perry one of many teams in attendance. The Jayettes (10-24) played six matches, winning one. The fell to Clarinda, 21-11, 21-14, and to Ballard, 21-20, 21-11, before posting a 21-12, 21-15 win over Fort Dodge. Losses of 21-8, 21-6 to Indianola, of 21-11 and 21-0 to Cedar Rapids Kennedy and of 21-7, 21-12 to Glenwood were also part of the Saturday results.

