ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 3

cousins bros
3d ago

oh, please. give me a break. if these indigenous people are so worried about there way if life "their salmon" their tribal rights, let em go back to living in their teepee no power no gas no bullets for their guns to kill deer and elk all year.

Reply
3
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla teen identified in fatal crash

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla, was a passenger in the single-car crash. Authorities said Blonklinger died at the scene. The driver of the car, another 17-year-old Walla Walla resident, was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.
WALLA WALLA, WA
vincennespbs.org

Weekend meth arrests made in Washington

A Police traffic stop in Washington led to two arrests and the discovery of illegal drugs. The stop was made Saturday night on East National Highway. Police say the driver, 35-year-old Justin Wirey, allegedly resisted arrested and after a brief struggle was taken into custody. He was found to be...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
State
Washington State
KEPR

'Clean Sweep' makes huge impact in the community

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Clean Sweep Tri-Cities spent their Saturday helping out a couple who needed extra assistance cleaning up around their home. Clean Sweep is an addiction recovery service that gives back to the community through acts of kindness. One of the goals behind the non-profit is to help...
TRI-CITIES, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Lewis
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man on the run is apprehended

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
PENDLETON, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Powwow#Native Americans#Racism#Umatilla#The Yakama Nation#Kima
98.3 The KEY

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Protesters gather in Pasco for an Abortion Rally

Saturday the Fall of Reckoning event took place in Pasco, as protesters gathered to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. Event organizer Audrey said "we're all gathered today to demonstrate our rage at what's going on in this country." She was just one of many people that showed...
PASCO, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft

It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
VANCOUVER, WA
KING 5

Eastern Washington rancher sentenced for 'ghost cattle' fraud

SPOKANE, Wash. — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced Tuesday...
MESA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
BORING, OR
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy