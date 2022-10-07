Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
2news.com
DOJ programs aid over $21 million in funding for Nevada law enforcement agencies
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $21,001,611 in federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the state of Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. These awards come through various programs at the Department...
mynews4.com
Where can you early vote in Washoe County ahead of general election?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19 early vote centers will be open across Washoe County starting on Oct. 22 for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of election day. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers in Washoe County give you the option to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot.
Mount Shasta Herald
Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts
DRESSLERVILLE, Nev. — Smoke began billowing into the skies of northwestern Nevada in September, clouding the mountains, dimming the sun — and quashing residents’ hopes that they would be spared from wildfires and the awful air quality the blazes produce. The lung-irritating particles were blowing in from...
Nevada Appeal
Central Lyon Fire seeks tax to aid expansion
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District is asking voters whether they support an initiative to open two additional full-time fire stations and fill open positions of previous volunteer positions with full-time emergency medical and fire protection personnel. Approval of the initiative, county Question 1, calls for a levy of...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
2news.com
Community Invited to Nevada State Fire Marshal Public Safety Day in Fernley
The Nevada State Fire Marshal, City of Fernley and participating agencies invite the community to join in on a family fun day filled with activities, tours of emergency vehicles, food, music, raffles and more!. There will be 20 plus vendors including the North Lyon Fire Protection District, REMSA / Care...
KOLO TV Reno
Regional law enforcement cracks down on illegal ‘Sideshows’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Zero tolerance” for illegal sideshows, was the message delivered on Thursday morning during a joint press conference with Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The illegal gatherings, where drivers perform dangerous car stunts have been happening throughout the Truckee Meadows over the summer months.
2news.com
Local law enforcement agencies stepping up efforts to curb sideshows
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto and Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth held a joint press conference Thursday regarding illegal sideshows that occurred recently in the Reno/Sparks area. Regional law enforcement has responded to multiple incidents in Reno and Sparks involving street takeovers, sideshow activity and...
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
mynews4.com
Fact check: Are violent crime rates in Reno surging?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In light of recent violent incidents — like the deadly shooting last weekend outside city hall — crime is one of the top issues in the race for Reno mayor. During our sit-down interview, incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve pointed...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Construction breaks ground with tree removal on South Tahoe affordable housing project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Construction on the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project is underway in South Lake Tahoe. Trees are being removed and the site is being prepared to provide South Lake Tahoe with additional long term multi-family rentals. According to the California Department of General Services,...
KOLO TV Reno
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
mynews4.com
Virginia Street to reopen both ways in downtown Reno as city wraps up pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will soon be back open in both directions as the city wraps up its pilot micromobility project. All of Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets will be closed until Oct. 21 as crews work to remove the temporary bike lane features and restripe the roadway.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno begins next phase of Micromobility Pilot Project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has started the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project. Virginia Street will be closed from 1st Street through 5th Street through Oct. 21, as crews remove the temporary micromobilty barriers and restripe the road for two-way traffic. During the test phase...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
thefallonpost.org
City Council Hears Plans for New Developments
On Tuesday, October 4, the Fallon City Council approved the final subdivision map for 14 new single-family homes in Country Air Estates and reviewed a tentative subdivision map for Sage Landing, a 132-unit condominium complex proposed at the intersection of East Front Street and Harrigan Road on 12.41 acres of vacant land.
fernleyreporter.com
Missing Fernley man found dead
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a Fernley man missing since Sept. 23 was found Saturday. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, left his home on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23 His vehicle was found a short time later, broken down off of Interstate 80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.
2news.com
Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
mynews4.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada asking for Thanksgiving food donations
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is calling on community members to donate Thanksgiving food for people in need this holiday season. CCNN and the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need in addition to their annual Thanksgiving feast.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought
CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
