ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Ohio governor candidate Nan Whaley makes Canton campaign stop, wows local Dems

By Tim Botos, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

CANTON ‒ Nan Whaley was in town Thursday night.

Of course, that was no secret to anyone who happened to drive the section of Interstate 77 next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The name of the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor was plastered in bright lights on the two giant video screens at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Editorial: Debate should happen

Polling: Whaley trails in governor's race

Stark County Democratic Party Chairman Samuel J. Ferruccio Jr. said the screens were rented for its fourth annual Chairman’s Club dinner ― held in the upper level of the facility.

The 46-year-old Whaley, a former two-term Dayton mayor, dropped in to address the friendly crowd. She'd been in Columbus earlier in the day, then was headed to Lima for an event Friday on the campaign trail against Republican Gov. Mike DeWine .

Whaley spoke to The Repository for a few minutes, before heading inside to meet, greet and prepare for her speech.

She spoke highly of Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei. A pro-choice believer on abortion, Whaley said she's encouraged by anecdotal reports of an increased number of women registering to vote. And she's skeptical of data that shows DeWine with as much as a 23-point lead in a Spectrum News/Siena College Poll, released last week.

"We see polls all over the place ... all over the map," Whaley said.

What Nan Whaley said during Canton stop

Inside, she scored touchdowns with the crowd on issues such as abortion, cleaning up corruption, fighting opioids, and economic development.

She noted she was 10 months old when the now 75-year-old DeWine first won public office as Greene County prosecutor in 1976 — he later served stints as a lieutenant governor, attorney general, state senator, congressman and U.S. Senator.

During those four-plus decades, Whaley said, Ohio wages and exports of products have sunk.

"Today, we specialize in exporting our college grads," she said.

She chastised DeWine for introducing the Strong Ohio bill to strengthen gun laws, then not fighting to pass it. Even worse, she added, he signed laws, such as the "Constitutional Carry" bill, scrapping the need for a permit to carry concealed weapons.

"We want to normalize Ohio," Whaley said.

That would include getting Roe v. Wade on the ballot, to make it law. She pointed out 60% of Ohioans believe in a woman's right to choose.

"We are the majority ... we forget that," Whaley said.

She said voters must speak up.

"The governor's race is not gerrymandered; a vote is a vote," she said.

Ohio's voters will decide governor's race on Nov. 8

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday. Early voting for most people begins on Wednesday. Election day, for voting in person is on Nov. 8

Whaley told the crowd she's the working-class candidate, looking out for the masses.

She said not only is state government in need of a complete overhaul, but that polling also is broken. She asked them for an old-fashioned bit of assistance.

She suggested every person in the room speak about the governor's race with five people, who they normally don't discuss politics with, but who may hold similar beliefs. She said they are probably the people who hold their tongue when in the presence of a rabid Donald Trump supporter.

Those are the voters to reach, she said.

"I don't want you to talk to the Trump guy; he's gone," Whaley said.

Reach Tim at 330-580-8333 ortim.botos@cantonrep.com.On Twitter: @tbotosREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio governor candidate Nan Whaley makes Canton campaign stop, wows local Dems

Comments / 35

Zanmato
3d ago

"wows local Dems"? Oh, such an accomplishment... A steaming pile of human excrement could easily do the same

Reply
21
iz2crazy
3d ago

we need better than D policies in ohio...dewine is taking us in the right direction WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked Ohio 13th in terms of states struggling the least when it comes to hiring in its report.

Reply(2)
3
iz2crazy
3d ago

NO NO NO ....canton made top most dangerous city in ohio list....need dems OUT....

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Canton, OH
Elections
City
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Cleveland.com

How did unconstitutional redistricting happen in Ohio? Key officials made it happen.

You ask how did unconstitutional redistricting happen in Ohio (”How in the world did that happen?” Oct. 9)? How did it happen even after a significant majority of Ohioans voted for two constitutional amendments opposing partisan gerrymandering? Surely, yours is a rhetorical question, because Republicans and Democrats agree: It happened because Republicans -- particularly, but not only, those on the Redistricting Commission, Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp -- brazenly and openly thumbed their noses at both constitutional amendments.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Donald Trump
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Election Local#Election State#Democratic#Party#Republican
whbc.com

Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKBN

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
thecentersquare.com

Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
OHIO STATE
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy