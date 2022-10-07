ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Meet Kiss a Pig’s 2022 Mission Speaker: Makenzie Oldt

By Crystal Martinez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9zSd_0iPMYS6O00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This weekend, the Kiss a Pig Gala will celebrate 20 years of raising money to find a cure for diabetes. Whoever raises the most funds, gets to kiss a pig!

This year’s mission speaker is Makenzie Oldt.

14-year-old Oldt thrives in the spotlight.

When she’s not performing on stage with Arts Live Theatre, she’s performing on the football field with Shiloh Christian School’s color guard. Add to her list, speaking at this year’s Kiss a Pig Gala.

“I’m looking forward to the entertainment because they’re supposed to be super cool this year and I am excited to speak and watch our contestants kiss a pig because that’s always really funny,” Oldt says.

Every year through the American Diabetes Assoc., Kiss a Pig Gala raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to prevent and cure diabetes.

Oldt has lived with type one diabetes for most of her life.

“In case my blood sugar goes low, I sometimes have to sit out and miss the fun while I have some sugar and get my blood sugar up,” Old said. “If my blood sugar gets really high, I have to be extra active and might have to run or run in place while we’re doing things.”

Despite her busy schedule, Makenzie’s finding time to perfect her speech because advocating for people like her to live a healthy life takes priority.

“With devices and things that have developed over the last years we’ve really been able to take back our lives and do other things,” Oldt said.

This year the goal is to break a record and raise more than $1.1million.

You can donate and learn more about Kiss a Pig online.

