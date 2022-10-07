When Oscar-winner Diane Keaton accepted the Brass Ring Award at the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball on Sunday night, she dedicated her speech to the event’s chair, Barbara Davis, highlighting Davis’ work toward finding a cure for type 1 diabetes and the state-of-the-art center she founded, which treats more than 7,500 patients a year. “I just want to honor one amazing, fearless, generous woman for spending much of her life championing an incredible cause,” Keaton said, pointing Davis out in the center of the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom. “I am surprised and humbled to be the recipient of this important award...

CELEBRITIES ・ 56 MINUTES AGO