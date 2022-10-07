ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys ‘R’ Us to open at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan

By Tamsen Fadal, Arrianee LeBeau
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Toys “R” Us is making a comeback just in time for holiday shopping.

Toys “R” Us is opening on the seventh floor of Macy’s Herald Square in Midtown Manhattan.

Throughout the month, Toys “R” Us will host a series of events, including Barbie Day, Pokémon Day and a brunch to celebrate the store’s iconic mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.

The fun and shopping will kick off next Friday! Will you go?

