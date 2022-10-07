ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia unleashes missile barrage on Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the strikes on Ukraine came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack...
POLITICS
UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by The...
WORLD
Online networks emerge to help migrants reach U.S.

The number of people arriving at the Mexico-U.S. border soared this summer, reflecting growing economic and social instability and threats of violence in several Latin American countries. Over the last decade, migrants from Mexico and Central America were the majority of border crossers seeking new lives in the United States,...
IMMIGRATION
