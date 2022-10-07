Read full article on original website
Russia unleashes missile barrage on Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the strikes on Ukraine came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack...
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
BERLIN — An external power line to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — the biggest in Europe — was repaired on Sunday after shelling disconnected the facility from the grid and forced it to resort to emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said. The International...
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance devolves into attacks
The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance devolved quickly into attacks
I taught at the U.S. Army War College: Two students I would not vote for | Opinion
I taught senior military officers at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., for 20 years. The most painful thing I experienced in my professional career was watching some retired military officers try to thwart the political transition process, the very heart of our country’s political stability for centuries, in 2020.
UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by The...
Online networks emerge to help migrants reach U.S.
The number of people arriving at the Mexico-U.S. border soared this summer, reflecting growing economic and social instability and threats of violence in several Latin American countries. Over the last decade, migrants from Mexico and Central America were the majority of border crossers seeking new lives in the United States,...
Ukrainian runners call for ban on Russians, Belarusians in NYC Marathon
Ukrainian runners have asked the organizers of the NYC Marathon to stand in solidarity with Ukraine by banning Russian and Belarusian runners from participating.
