Emporia gazette.com
The week ahead in Emporia High School athletics
Regular seasons are beginning to wind down as two Emporia High sports teams are into KSHSAA postseason play. The girls golf team hosted a KSHSAA 5A regional on Monday at the Municipal Golf Course and the tennis team has three players that qualified for the KSHSAA state tournament (Kali Keough in singles, Ashlynn Foraker and Peyton Chanley in doubles), which begins Friday morning at Andover. The event will run for two days.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls golf qualify for state tournament
The Emporia High School girls golf team qualified for the KSHSAA Class 5A state tournament on Monday afternoon. The Lady Spartans, who hosted one of the three 5A regional tournaments at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, shot 337 as a team to take second place. They were led by senior Olivia Eckert, who shot a 78.
Emporia gazette.com
Three Emporia girls tennis players qualify for state
Three Emporia High School girls tennis players qualified for the Class 5A state tournament at the Emporia regional on Saturday. Freshman Kali Keough finished second in singles and the doubles team of freshman Peyton Chanley and junior Ashlyn Foraker came in sixth. (The top six singles and doubles finishers qualified.)
Emporia gazette.com
Debora Sue Johnson
Debora Sue Johnson, 64, of Madison passed away early Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was born March 14, 1958 in Eureka, Kansas the daughter of Cecil O. and Betty E. Smith Titus. Debora attended Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1976.
Emporia gazette.com
Ross Dress for Less celebrates grand opening
Brisk autumn weather greeted a large crowd Saturday morning for the grand opening of Ross Dress For Less in the Emporia Pavilions shopping center at 2724 W. 24th Ave. Mike Sutherland, Ross store manager in Derby, presented a $2,500 donation to Emporia Middle School during the official grand opening ribbon cutting.
Emporia gazette.com
Missouri woman suffers serious injuries in rollover
A Missouri woman suffered serious injuries after her car rolled on Interstate 35 Sunday morning. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Meyers, 30-year-old Denise Pennington of Liberty, Mo., was heading southbound on I-35 in her 2002 Honda Civic when she went off the roadway and inside the gravel median around 9:55 a.m. at mile marker 137.
Emporia gazette.com
City to hold public meeting on Highland Street improvements
The City of Emporia has preliminary engineering plans for Highland Street Improvements (12th Avenue to 16th Avenue). This project is anticipated to take up to six months, weather permitting. The Emporia Engineering Department will hold a public informational meeting on Oct. 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. All property owners and...
Emporia gazette.com
Eastside Community Group celebrates sell-out for annual fish fry
Community support was so great they ran out of fish!. Saturday’s Emporia Eastside Community Group Fish Fry, held at the Emporia Rec Center, was a rousing success. Andre Cox, Shyra Surmeier and Willie Finch are members of the Eastside Community Group and were busy helping set up and prep for the fish fry.
Emporia gazette.com
Big Head Todd and the Monsters come to Emporia Granada Theatre
Big Head Todd and The Monsters performed at the Emporia Granada Theatre Saturday night to an enthusiastic crowd. The band has earned a dedicated following since forming in 1984. Their 1993 album, "Sister Sweetly," was recorded with Prince and went platinum.
Emporia gazette.com
Newman Regional Health welcomes new doctor to emergency department
Newman Regional Health is proud to announce that Jamie Foley, M.D. has joined our medical team and will be working full time in our Emergency Department located at 1201 W. 12th Ave., Emporia KS 66801. Dr. Foley, valedictorian of his high school class, graduated Magna cum laude from Kent State...
Emporia gazette.com
Laura Miser appointed to Lyon County District Court
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Laura Miser to fill the 5th Judicial District vacancy following the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler. “Laura Miser has a history of public service in Lyon County as Assistant County Attorney and as a city prosecutor in Emporia,” Kelly said in a statement Monday. “I know she will use her unique perspective and diverse legal experience to continue to serve the community as a Judge for the 5th Judicial District.”
