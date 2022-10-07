ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2022. Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana. Jordan Casey Fontenot, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer. William Bradford Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Moss Bluff

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Moss Bluff. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 900 block of Wood Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana between October 7 at 5 pm and October 9 at 3 pm.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home damaged in fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Lake Charles, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

La DOTD Begins Drawdown of Bundick Lake

Beauregard Parish, La - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023. There...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
David Robinson
12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
SULPHUR, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Lake Charles Woman Indicted for Second-Degree Murder

Lake Charles, La - A mother accused of leaving her 6-month-old in a hot car for five hours in August was formally charged with murder Thursday. A grand jury in state district court returned a charge of second-degree murder against Lake Charles woman Ivy Lynn Lee, 23. Six-month-old Carissa Lewis...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

“Project Build a Future” holds free homebuyer education courses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s “Project Build a Future” is hosting a homebuyer education course. The free class walks participants through the entire process of buying a home. It covers all the fundamentals of homeownership, including the pros and cons of purchasing a home, the role of realtors, mortgages, financial management, and proper budgeting. Other topics include down payments, closing costs, and insurance.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

[PHOTOS] Capital One Building In Lake Charles Gets New Windows

The Capital One Tower has been an enormous eye-sore and reminder of the devastation Hurricane Laura left after ravaging SWLA over two years ago. In August, we reported that equipment and materials were being staged all around the building and construction teams were hard at work. Now we can report that they have begun tearing off the boarded-up windows and replacing them with new glass panes on the lower sections of the building.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Man Gets a Feathered Visitor in His House at Night

Most of us that have had roommates know that sometimes they can be weird. Then we have all had the occasional unwanted or, in this case, an uninvited guest who shows up to the house. The uninvited guest would be the pertinent part of this story. A random chicken took a stroll through his living room.
calcasieu.info

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur to Reopen Under New Ownership

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur to Reopen Under New Ownership. The new owners of Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur have announced that the restaurant on Maplewood Drive will be reopening soon. The announcement was made on the evening of October 7, 2022, on the business’s Facebook page which has been quiet since the location closed in January.
SULPHUR, LA

