ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

De La Salle remains unbeaten with 38-7 win over Kenner Discovery Thursday night

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hem1l_0iPMXobh00

NEW ORLEANS — The De La Salle Cavaliers defeated district foe, Kenner Discovery, 38-7 Thursday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.

With the win, De La Salle improves to 6-0, 1-0 in district 9-4A.

Senior running back PJ Martin did not play in tonight’s contest.

In their first 5 games, Martin rushed for over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns.

You can catch highlights of tonight’s game on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

You can catch all the action Friday night on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and again on WGNO at midnight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Concord, CA
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
California Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Metairie, LA
Football
Concord, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Metairie, LA
Sports
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The De La Salle Cavaliers#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
architectureartdesigns.com

7510 Zimple by OJT in New Orleans, USA

OJT has designed the 7510 Zimple project in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is in fact an extension project where the new building is linked to the primary residence in the adjacent spot, creating spaces that satisfy the needs of the family. The project occupies a previously vacant parcel adjacent the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy