Bereavement group in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Memorial Hospital bereavement support group is back. The group meetings will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The goal of the meetings is to provide a safe space for adults to express their feelings...
Celebrity Bark-tenders come out for APL
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On Sunday, the Animal Protection League (APL) held its celebrity bark-tender event. Local celebrities were at the blue grouch pub throughout the day to help raise money for the APL. People enjoyed live music, a few raffles, and a dog-kissing booth. This is the event's...
Donating books to Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, friends of the Lincoln Library held their Fall Book Round-Up. People dropped off gently used books, DVDs, CDs, videogames, and albums to raise money at book sales for items that the Library may need. Once sorted-organizers say the books are ready to be...
Hazardous waste drop off in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Household Hazardous Waste drop-off is back on in Springfield at the end of October. The event is only available for Springfield residents. People can stop by the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 9 am. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22. to drop off their hazardous waste.
Lawrence ave closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawerence Avenue between Chatham road and Monroe Street is closed for construction. Crews are working on milling and paving the avenue. The work began on Monday at 6 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. on Monday. The road will be closed on Tuesday as well...
Campout in Springfield raises awareness on veteran homelessness
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents had the opportunity to sleep in boxes outside and learn about homeless veterans while raising money. The Fifth Street Renaissance held its fifth annual Campout for Homeless Veterans over the weekend. Participants who attended the event camped out in boxes from 3 p.m....
Citizens want teen community center in shopping plaza's vacancies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Country Fair Shopping Center near Mattis Avenue and Springfield Avenue appeared to be a thriving plaza during the 1970s. It was built back in 1958 and featured a variety of stores including a dry cleaner, tire shop, and a shoe boutique. The strip mall...
Halloween party for dogs over the weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Saturday was a fantastic day for dog lovers to show off their prized pups and have some family fun. The Animal Protective League (APL) hosted its Boo Bark Party at the Park. Dogs and their owners were able to come out and not only support...
Savoy Fire Department helps teach kids how to escape fires
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — It's National Fire Prevention Week and the Savoy Fire Department will be teaching kids how to react when a fire happens. Kids will practice using the department's "safety house," which features a kitchen, bedroom, and a smoke machine. Families will learn how fires start and...
New ambulance service now in session
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
Springfield animal hospitals experience veterinarian shortage
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There's a shortage of vets for our pets, according to local animal hospitals. Local animal hospitals say they have been experiencing a shortage of doctors to help care for their patients. According to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarian shortages are a national issue,...
Sangamon County prepares for Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Election Day is less than one month away and Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says the county is ready. Sangamon County has been preparing and encouraging people to cast their ballots early. The county has multiple options for how people can vote. Gray said there...
Riverton five-sport athlete shines in cross country
Riverton junior Isaac Crumrine is a five-sport athlete. Crumrine is a member of the baseball, track, basketball, soccer, and cross country teams. However, in cross country, Crumrine is shining on a statewide level. The Hawk runner is currently ranked in Illinois' top 20 in Class 1A. "We're up at 4:45...
U of I expects biggest crowd of season
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Fighting Illini will play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 8 at Memorial Stadium. An anonymous donor bought 1,000 tickets to give to U of I students free of charge to this weekend's game. The tickets were distributed at two different locations on campus,...
