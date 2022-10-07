SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Household Hazardous Waste drop-off is back on in Springfield at the end of October. The event is only available for Springfield residents. People can stop by the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 9 am. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22. to drop off their hazardous waste.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO