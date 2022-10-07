ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patagonia, AZ

The 74

University of Arizona Offers Free Tuition to Indigenous Students

For the first time in Arizona, Indigenous undergraduate students will get the opportunity to take classes at a major public university without worrying about how to cover tuition. The University of Arizona announced that it is launching a first-of-its-kind program that will cover tuition and mandatory fees for full-time Indigenous undergraduate students who are from […]
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Education
KGUN 9

October 10 celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oct. 10 celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day, which honors the many tribes' contributions throughout history. What used to be more widely-recognized as Columbus Day, became a day about Native American culture. Many communities have been influenced by this culture as several towns and landmarks had their...
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Letters to the Editor (Oct. 2022)

For all his valid concerns about poverty and the rising costs of food in our county, Patra Kelly may have quoted Jim Staudacher of ESCCC Food Bank out of context with this statement: “Our area is commonly known as a food desert.” If he was referring to other parts of Santa Cruz County, maybe, but that hackneyed term poorly fits the state of the food system in Patagonia itself. In fact, the USDA has stopped using the term “food desert” in part because its definition was “lacking a full- service grocery store” like a Safeway, Fry’s or Bashas. A chain grocery store in a town our size is no valid indicator of food security!
PATAGONIA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Tucson Parks and Rec Receives Two Tohono O’Odham Nation Grants

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department was selected by the Tohono O’odham Nation as a recipient of the 12% Gaming Distribution grant funding in the amounts of $150,000 to enhance a new splash pad project at Santa Rita Park and $80,000 to add a shade structure at Mansfield Pool.
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Candidates for Local and LD-19 Offices

The only contested race in Santa Cruz County local elections is the Superior Court Judge (Div 1) race between Jose Luis Castillo and Thomas Fink. Running unopposed are Juan Pablo Guzman, SCC Clerk of the Superior Court, Emilio Velasquez, Justice of the Peace, and Constable Eduardo Huerta. There are no...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Mapping Migrant Deaths

The PRT has previously reported (April 2020 and Nov. 2021) on Alvaro Enciso’s decade-long work “Where Dreams Die,” in which he places handmade wooden crosses at the sites of migrant deaths in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties. Aided by a team that sometimes includes Patagonia volunteers, the placements continue almost every Tuesday. Each cross, Enciso says, “is where someone’s dream has died.”
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

New Dining Option in Patagonia

The Queen is dead. Long Live The Queen! Elizabeth has passed away, but now we’ve got, right here in town, a new and lovely, youthful queen known as The Queen of Cups. In Tarot, cups mean plenitude. Located on Smelter Alley, behind the Gathering Grounds, in a repurposed warehouse,...
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

CHOP Helps With Home Repairs

For years real estate has been considered a reliable way to increase personal wealth. But how does a retiree on a fixed-income, someone who is experiencing health issues, or someone who recently experienced a life-changing event maintain their home?. Community Homes of Patagonia (CHOP) supports low to moderate income stakeholders...
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

The Raven and the PRT

The raven that inspired the logo for the Patagonia Regional Times died on August 2, 2022, after living for 17 years. (Ravens commonly live between 10 and 15 years.) Judith Hinton Andrew, widow of Walter Andrew, the founder of the PRT, grieved the loss of this raven. “I thought the raven was my friend. I’ve never had a relationship before with a bird like that – a wild bird,” she said. “I heard it ‘talking’ to me, and many other people also stopped to listen to it.” She created a special burial site in the exact spot of her back yard where the raven used to drop whole hamburger buns that it took from the hotel’s garbage dumpster.
PATAGONIA, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona QB Jordan McCloud no longer with program

For the second consecutive week, Arizona has seen a player who had a significant role last season (but not as much this fall) leave the program. Coach Jedd Fisch confirmed after Saturday night’s 49-22 home loss to No. 12 Oregon that quarterback Jordan McCloud was no longer with the team. The news previously mentioned by the broadcast team calling the game for the Pac-12 Network.
fox10phoenix.com

University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released

TUCSON. Ariz. - Faculty and staff are in mourning after a University of Arizona professor was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former graduate student. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building on the school's Tucson campus after a woman called 911 to ask police to escort a former student out of the area. Authorities say the student "was not allowed inside the building."
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition

Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

