Arizona Oncology Foundation receives $15,000 grant
The American Cancer Society says that nearly 40,000 Arizonans were diagnosed with cancer just this year.
University of Arizona Offers Free Tuition to Indigenous Students
For the first time in Arizona, Indigenous undergraduate students will get the opportunity to take classes at a major public university without worrying about how to cover tuition. The University of Arizona announced that it is launching a first-of-its-kind program that will cover tuition and mandatory fees for full-time Indigenous undergraduate students who are from […]
Tucson Meet Yourself festival gives small businesses economic boost
The Meet Yourself Festival gave many local small businesses the opportunity to meet new customers and sell their products to a big audience.
This Pima Medical Graduate is a Health Care Triple-Threat Thanks to Her Multiple Degrees
Elizabeth Medina began her health care career journey with Pima Medical’s Pharmacy Technician program at the Tucson campus. After graduating in 2013, she went on to earn her associate and bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration. Her ultimate goal- health care leadership and changing the world. “I was...
KGUN 9
October 10 celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oct. 10 celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day, which honors the many tribes' contributions throughout history. What used to be more widely-recognized as Columbus Day, became a day about Native American culture. Many communities have been influenced by this culture as several towns and landmarks had their...
Letters to the Editor (Oct. 2022)
For all his valid concerns about poverty and the rising costs of food in our county, Patra Kelly may have quoted Jim Staudacher of ESCCC Food Bank out of context with this statement: “Our area is commonly known as a food desert.” If he was referring to other parts of Santa Cruz County, maybe, but that hackneyed term poorly fits the state of the food system in Patagonia itself. In fact, the USDA has stopped using the term “food desert” in part because its definition was “lacking a full- service grocery store” like a Safeway, Fry’s or Bashas. A chain grocery store in a town our size is no valid indicator of food security!
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
Tucson Parks and Rec Receives Two Tohono O’Odham Nation Grants
The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department was selected by the Tohono O’odham Nation as a recipient of the 12% Gaming Distribution grant funding in the amounts of $150,000 to enhance a new splash pad project at Santa Rita Park and $80,000 to add a shade structure at Mansfield Pool.
Candidates for Local and LD-19 Offices
The only contested race in Santa Cruz County local elections is the Superior Court Judge (Div 1) race between Jose Luis Castillo and Thomas Fink. Running unopposed are Juan Pablo Guzman, SCC Clerk of the Superior Court, Emilio Velasquez, Justice of the Peace, and Constable Eduardo Huerta. There are no...
Mapping Migrant Deaths
The PRT has previously reported (April 2020 and Nov. 2021) on Alvaro Enciso’s decade-long work “Where Dreams Die,” in which he places handmade wooden crosses at the sites of migrant deaths in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties. Aided by a team that sometimes includes Patagonia volunteers, the placements continue almost every Tuesday. Each cross, Enciso says, “is where someone’s dream has died.”
Ex-grad student held in Arizona professor’s fatal shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student arrested in the fatal shooting of a hydrology professor was being held without bond Friday after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to try him on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault. An interim complaint...
New Dining Option in Patagonia
The Queen is dead. Long Live The Queen! Elizabeth has passed away, but now we’ve got, right here in town, a new and lovely, youthful queen known as The Queen of Cups. In Tarot, cups mean plenitude. Located on Smelter Alley, behind the Gathering Grounds, in a repurposed warehouse,...
CHOP Helps With Home Repairs
For years real estate has been considered a reliable way to increase personal wealth. But how does a retiree on a fixed-income, someone who is experiencing health issues, or someone who recently experienced a life-changing event maintain their home?. Community Homes of Patagonia (CHOP) supports low to moderate income stakeholders...
The Raven and the PRT
The raven that inspired the logo for the Patagonia Regional Times died on August 2, 2022, after living for 17 years. (Ravens commonly live between 10 and 15 years.) Judith Hinton Andrew, widow of Walter Andrew, the founder of the PRT, grieved the loss of this raven. “I thought the raven was my friend. I’ve never had a relationship before with a bird like that – a wild bird,” she said. “I heard it ‘talking’ to me, and many other people also stopped to listen to it.” She created a special burial site in the exact spot of her back yard where the raven used to drop whole hamburger buns that it took from the hotel’s garbage dumpster.
Local marijuana advocates say more offenses need to be pardoned
Michelle Ochoa was charged with marijuana offenses in 2017 and got her record expunged last year. She said Biden pardoning federal simple possession of marijuana charges is a step, but isn't enough.
Donut Wheel to close Campbell location
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
Arizona QB Jordan McCloud no longer with program
For the second consecutive week, Arizona has seen a player who had a significant role last season (but not as much this fall) leave the program. Coach Jedd Fisch confirmed after Saturday night’s 49-22 home loss to No. 12 Oregon that quarterback Jordan McCloud was no longer with the team. The news previously mentioned by the broadcast team calling the game for the Pac-12 Network.
University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released
TUCSON. Ariz. - Faculty and staff are in mourning after a University of Arizona professor was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former graduate student. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building on the school's Tucson campus after a woman called 911 to ask police to escort a former student out of the area. Authorities say the student "was not allowed inside the building."
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
