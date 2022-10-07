Read full article on original website
Illinois Football ranked in Associated Press Top 25 Poll for first time since 2011
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois finally did it. The Fighting Illini have cracked the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, coming in as the 24th best football team in the nation. The last time the Illini were ranked was back in 2011. "We haven't been in the Top 25 since I've...
U of I expects biggest crowd of season
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Fighting Illini will play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 8 at Memorial Stadium. An anonymous donor bought 1,000 tickets to give to U of I students free of charge to this weekend's game. The tickets were distributed at two different locations on campus,...
Citizens want teen community center in shopping plaza's vacancies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Country Fair Shopping Center near Mattis Avenue and Springfield Avenue appeared to be a thriving plaza during the 1970s. It was built back in 1958 and featured a variety of stores including a dry cleaner, tire shop, and a shoe boutique. The strip mall...
Another state's attorney and sheriff sue over SAFE-T Act
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Another state's attorney and sheriff are suing over the SAFE-T Act. This time Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine are suing Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. In their statement, they argue the SAFE-T Act violates...
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
Savoy Fire Department helps teach kids how to escape fires
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — It's National Fire Prevention Week and the Savoy Fire Department will be teaching kids how to react when a fire happens. Kids will practice using the department's "safety house," which features a kitchen, bedroom, and a smoke machine. Families will learn how fires start and...
