ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Desantis

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Ashamed’: Outrage after Spanish students filmed shouting abuse at women’s residence

A group of male university students have been condemned in Spain after footage showed them yelling misogynistic threats at a neighbouring all-girls college residence.Spanish prosecutors have launched a criminal hate crime investigation over the viral video, which prime minister Pedro Sanchez denounced as demonstrating “inexplicable, unjustified and absolutely repugnant behaviour”.In the footage, a man can be seen shouting from a sole unshuttered window at Madrid’s Elias Ahuja residence, in the direction of the nearby Santa Monica female-only dorm: “Wh***s, come out of your holes like rabbits, you are f****ing nymphomaniacs.”The individual threatened to make the women submit at a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thou#Morality
France 24

'A mother you shall be': Women in Ecuador prosecuted for having an abortion

In Ecuador, women are victims of the powerful Catholic anti-abortion lobby and a conservative judicial system. Those who can afford it can have an abortion for a few hundred dollars in a private clinic, with few repercussions. But those who don't have the financial means face a more difficult choice. Each year, around a hundred women are prosecuted for having a termination. In this highly conservative country of 17 million inhabitants, the social pressure to embrace motherhood is inescapable and pro-life groups are extremely vocal. Our reporters Justine Sagot and Juan Ignacio Dávila investigate.
TV & VIDEOS
Someecards

Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

They had comfortable lives and happy families - but now these Australian women are forced to stay in cars or hostels after they were suddenly left without a home: 'It can happen to anyone'

Australian women in their 50s are becoming the nation's 'hidden homeless', a shocking new documentary has revealed. Narrated by Margot Robbie, documentary Under Cover charts the heartbreaking stories of 10 women who were suddenly left without a home. The women live in their cars, stay on a friend's couch and...
HOMELESS
Kearney Hub

You shouldn't high-five a child

Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I'm not an emotionally hyperactive person. I'm talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem. Knowing my...
KIDS
crimereads.com

From Surviving Evil to Prosecuting Evil to Writing Evil

I was 20 when I first told another person I’d been sexually abused as a child. My confessor is a dear friend; after nearly five decades he remains the oracle of a remarkably close circle of men forged together as American, middle-class Gen-X boys. Clem was post-high school, like me. Not yet seriously invested in higher education, like me. Not learned on the dynamics of grooming or child sexual abuse, like me. Yet he accepted my account with grace, compassion, and gentleness. His reaction, tender and beyond our years, emboldened me to open up to the rest of our group. Each accepted what I had to tell them and understood me better for it. And knowing me fairly well to begin with, they encouraged me to write about it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

A man grossly misjudged how to speak to girls and got expertly handled by a Girl Scout

This article originally appeared on 03.09.20 Somewhere in Salt Lake City, a Girl Scout is getting allll the good mojo from The People of the Internet. Over the weekend, Eli McCann shared a story of an encounter at a Girl Scout cookie stand that has people throwing their fists in the air and shouting, YES! THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE. (Or maybe that's just me. But I'm guessing most of the 430,000 people who liked his story had a similar reaction.)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tyla

Mum slammed for letting child play in back garden at 'unacceptable' time

A mum has faced backlash on Mumsnet after she questioned what time is 'acceptable' to let her child out to play in the garden. Kids - no matter how much you love and dote on them - can sometimes be hard to control, so you can't blame this Mumsnet mum for deciding the best solution when her child was 'on one' was simply to chuck them out the back door.
KIDS
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia, AZ
226
Followers
273
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

 https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy