Myths Are Widely Held Beliefs That Really Aren't True — And Here Are 18 Of Them That Are Very Ingrained Into All Of Us
"That humans only use 10% of their brain. Sorry to tell you, we don't have some massive untapped potential in our brains that will turn us into super-humans, or something."
'Spoiled' Teen Refusing to Share Birthday Gifts With Twin Sister Cheered
The post has received almost 6,000 upvotes, and a Redditor wrote: "I'd just pack my gifts and store them at grandma's house. This is too much crazy for me."
‘Ashamed’: Outrage after Spanish students filmed shouting abuse at women’s residence
A group of male university students have been condemned in Spain after footage showed them yelling misogynistic threats at a neighbouring all-girls college residence.Spanish prosecutors have launched a criminal hate crime investigation over the viral video, which prime minister Pedro Sanchez denounced as demonstrating “inexplicable, unjustified and absolutely repugnant behaviour”.In the footage, a man can be seen shouting from a sole unshuttered window at Madrid’s Elias Ahuja residence, in the direction of the nearby Santa Monica female-only dorm: “Wh***s, come out of your holes like rabbits, you are f****ing nymphomaniacs.”The individual threatened to make the women submit at a...
Man 'Furious' With Brother-in-Law for Attending Gender-Reveal Scan Blasted
"It's lovely to have such a supportive caring brother, but pregnancy is something very precious to a newly forming family," Jane Evans told Newsweek.
France 24
'A mother you shall be': Women in Ecuador prosecuted for having an abortion
In Ecuador, women are victims of the powerful Catholic anti-abortion lobby and a conservative judicial system. Those who can afford it can have an abortion for a few hundred dollars in a private clinic, with few repercussions. But those who don't have the financial means face a more difficult choice. Each year, around a hundred women are prosecuted for having a termination. In this highly conservative country of 17 million inhabitants, the social pressure to embrace motherhood is inescapable and pro-life groups are extremely vocal. Our reporters Justine Sagot and Juan Ignacio Dávila investigate.
rsvplive.ie
Little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother
A little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother. She was one 10 people killed in the Applegreen service station in an explosion on Friday. She and her father were understood to be in the shop buying the special treat when the...
Woman Says Her Fingers 'Died' After Mexico 'Mommy Makeover'
"I woke up with excruciating burning pain in my fingers. I was so confused about what happened," Shannyn Palmer told Newsweek.
Someecards
Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
Someecards
Dad gets rid of teenage son's beloved cat for destroying house, son retaliates.
When your kid's pet is their prized possession, it can be hard when you despise their pet. When this dad is conflicted, she asks Reddit:. "AITA for getting rid of my son's cat?" My (43m) son(15m) has a cat named Cataloupe that he loves very much. We got him when...
PETS・
Childless Woman's 'Awkward' Comeback to Sister-in-Law With 3 Kids Applauded
"What she said was inhumanely callous. I'm so sorry," commented a Redditor.
I spent a year living and working without a phone, and it radically improved my life. Here are 6 things I learned.
Author and business owner Javier Ortega-Araiza spent a year living without a smartphone, and it was both harder and easier than he thought it'd be.
Crime Researchers Say Political Candidates Are Ignoring Evidence As The Midterm Campaigns Heat Up
“Tough on crime” rhetoric may be effective for political campaigns, but researchers and experts told BuzzFeed News it doesn’t match up with reality.
vinlove.net
On her 27th birthday, the girl who “played big” traveled alone, suddenly joined a stranger
Unable to find friends to go with, Thien Thanh suddenly came up with an idea: ‘How about playing big and traveling alone?’. Travel is something you have to spend money to buy but it makes you richer. So what have you BEEN from your travels? Follow the topic Interest Travel to listen, discover, and be inspired through the open, colorful lens of moving hearts.
They had comfortable lives and happy families - but now these Australian women are forced to stay in cars or hostels after they were suddenly left without a home: 'It can happen to anyone'
Australian women in their 50s are becoming the nation's 'hidden homeless', a shocking new documentary has revealed. Narrated by Margot Robbie, documentary Under Cover charts the heartbreaking stories of 10 women who were suddenly left without a home. The women live in their cars, stay on a friend's couch and...
Kearney Hub
You shouldn't high-five a child
Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I'm not an emotionally hyperactive person. I'm talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem. Knowing my...
KIDS・
crimereads.com
From Surviving Evil to Prosecuting Evil to Writing Evil
I was 20 when I first told another person I’d been sexually abused as a child. My confessor is a dear friend; after nearly five decades he remains the oracle of a remarkably close circle of men forged together as American, middle-class Gen-X boys. Clem was post-high school, like me. Not yet seriously invested in higher education, like me. Not learned on the dynamics of grooming or child sexual abuse, like me. Yet he accepted my account with grace, compassion, and gentleness. His reaction, tender and beyond our years, emboldened me to open up to the rest of our group. Each accepted what I had to tell them and understood me better for it. And knowing me fairly well to begin with, they encouraged me to write about it.
A man grossly misjudged how to speak to girls and got expertly handled by a Girl Scout
This article originally appeared on 03.09.20 Somewhere in Salt Lake City, a Girl Scout is getting allll the good mojo from The People of the Internet. Over the weekend, Eli McCann shared a story of an encounter at a Girl Scout cookie stand that has people throwing their fists in the air and shouting, YES! THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE. (Or maybe that's just me. But I'm guessing most of the 430,000 people who liked his story had a similar reaction.)
My Half-Siblings From My Dad's Affair Want To Meet—What Should I Do?
"I believe our family should remain separate in every way and live our own lives."
The Pro-Life Movement Swallowed One of the Abortion Industry's Biggest Lies | Opinion
Dobbs didn't end the fight. This is halftime, and it's time to get back out on the field.
Mum slammed for letting child play in back garden at 'unacceptable' time
A mum has faced backlash on Mumsnet after she questioned what time is 'acceptable' to let her child out to play in the garden. Kids - no matter how much you love and dote on them - can sometimes be hard to control, so you can't blame this Mumsnet mum for deciding the best solution when her child was 'on one' was simply to chuck them out the back door.
KIDS・
Patagonia Regional Times
Patagonia, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/
