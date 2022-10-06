Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Rivian is going after a lucrative truck and SUV market with a compelling product. Proterra has entered an industrial market with few competitors. These aren't the biggest companies in the space, but they have a lot of potential for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Honda Civic Driver Casually Drives Away With Motionless Man On Hood
October means Halloween is coming, and that usually results in at least one or two weird occurrences in people's daily lives. Granted, those situations are generally innocent in nature, like your neighbors dressed up as condiments catching an Uber to a party. The incident seen here clearly doesn't have that innocent vibe, and frankly, there's not much backstory behind it.
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
Motley Fool
Peloton's Restructuring Is Complete. Is It Time to Buy the Stock?
Peloton's workforce is now less than half the size that it was at its peak of 8,600 employees. The company says the cuts marked the end of its corporate restructuring, but there are significant challenges remaining. Wall Street analysts predict Peloton's revenue will fall by 15% in fiscal 2023, after...
Ford Says People Want To Buy Electric Cars Because They're Fun Not Because Of The Environment
The $28,040 Nissan Leaf is a great little electric car. Practical, affordable, and perfect for the daily commute. But it's not exciting, is it? But before you run off and say no EV is exciting, allow us to point you in the direction of the Model S Plaid, Porsche Taycan, and even the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. These are all examples of great, fun cars that just happen to be electric.
Motley Fool
Best Stock to Buy: Nvidia vs. Apple
Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Heavy EVs Like GMC Hummer And Ford F-150 Lightning Causing Delivery Issues For America's Car Haulers
There's a new problem with the rise in sales of electric vehicles but it has nothing to do with insufficient charging infrastructure, the tax credit debacle, or even the fact that not all EVs are great for the environment. Car haulers are finding that the current weight limits imposed on transportation trucks in the USA are making it a challenge to deliver EVs efficiently, simply because they're so much heavier than gas-powered cars.
Motley Fool
Shopping During October Prime Day? 3 Mistakes to Avoid
Falling victim to these blunders could cost you. Amazon's Prime Day sequel is scheduled for Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. While there may be some good deals, you'll need to be careful in the course of your shopping. Don't buy something you don't need or want just because it's discounted,...
BBC
Scottish airline Loganair goes on the market
Scottish airline Loganair is being sold with the hope of new owners taking over the business by mid-2023. The company confirmed that advisers had been appointed to find a buyer for the Glasgow-based business. It is the UK's largest regional airline, operating for more than 60 years, with over 900...
How executives can prioritize ethical innovation and data safety in A.I.
The A.I. and machine-learning systems that underwrite so much of digital transformation are designed to serve millions of customers yet are defined by a relatively small and homogenous group of architects. More and more, companies are relying on artificial intelligence to carry out various functions of their business—some that only...
Jalopnik
A Lot of You Are Paying More Than $1,000 a Month for Your Car and It's a Little Worrying
Edmunds, which is an automotive analytics and data firm, has a new report out, which says that the average monthly payment for new cars is now more than $700, which is completely ridiculous. This is in part because car loan interest rates are also the highest they’ve been in years. A little over 14 percent of buyers even have monthly payments over $1,000, according to Edmunds, which Edmunds says is the highest number on record and is frankly worrying.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is trying to bounce back from its recent 52-week low. Some investors think there is a possibility that inflation could cool off into next year. Amazon would be a big beneficiary of that shift, again strengthening its e-commerce business. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
