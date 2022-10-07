ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Notice of Date Registrar of Voters office will conduct the Logic and Accuracy Test of the Ballot Tabulation Computer & Software November 8, 2022, General Election

By County of Lake ROV
Lake County News
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, Sept. 30

Officer initiated activity at Natural High School, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Occurred at Willow Point Resort on 1ST. CAN HEAR SHUFFLING AROUND, ON CALL BACK LEFT VM. Disposition: WIRELESS HANGUP. 08:17 PETTY THEFT UP TO $950 2209300021. Occurred on Parallel Dr. THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER, OCC SOMETIME...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Household hazardous waste dropoff event planned for Oct. 14 and 15

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The next free household hazardous waste dropoff event will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake County Waste Solutions Transfer Station and Recycling Yard, 230 Soda Bay Road in Lakeport. Hours will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Households can...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Heroes of Health & Safety Fair planned for Oct. 15

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Information and training on safety and health will be available at a special event next weekend. The ninth annual Heroes of Health & Safety Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake County...
LAKEPORT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeport, CA
County
Lake County, CA
Lake County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Lakeport, CA
Government
Lake County News

Ola Mae Bills

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Ola Mae Bills passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 23, 2022. She was born on Feb. 26, 1931, in Plant City, Florida. She was born to parents Walter Hiott and Audrey Binkley. Ola migrated to Northern California, where she attended Richmond High School...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Annual Senior Summit returns

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Nov. 8, the Lake County Silver Foundation will again host its signature project, the fourth annual Senior Summit. The all-day conference style event is free to Lake County seniors 60 and over. The Silver Foundation was formed to support the growing senior population in...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: New mixed breed puppies

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several dogs, including puppies, waiting for new homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull and Rottweiler. Dogs that are adopted from Lake County Animal Care and...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Ben G. Ray Jr.

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Ben G. Ray Jr., 78, a life-long resident of Lake County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. with his family by his side at his home in Lakeport. Ben was a member of the Big Valley Rancheria and grew up...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Computer#Voting Machines#The Registrar Of Voters#North Forbes
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: More new dogs

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — More new dogs have joined Clearlake Animal Control’s group of adoptable canines. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: Many more cats and kittens

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several more kittens now ready to be adopted. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have been...
LAKE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy