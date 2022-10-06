Read full article on original website
Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today
On Monday morning, a MIAT Mongolian Airlines flight became the first commercial 737 MAX flight over Chinese skies since the March 2019 grounding. This is a step in the right direction toward getting the 737 MAX recertified in China. Investors shouldn't expect a quick turnaround even if China gives the...
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well.
Why Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, TAL Education Group, and KE Holdings Fell Today
The U.S. Department of Commerce will require companies that sell semiconductor chips to China to get a license. The Securities and Exchange Commission said New Oriental Education & Technology Group could get delisted. China consumer spending showed further signs of weakness.
Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate.
Best Stock to Buy: Nvidia vs. Apple
Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make.
Why Consumer Discretionary Stocks Fell on Consumer Spending Worries
Executives continue to think a recession is on the horizon.
Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday
A new round of chip export curbs is hitting the semiconductor industry hard. Applied Materials is an important supplier of chipmaking technology.
1 Growth Stock Down 85% to Buy Right Now
Lemonade just launched its first insurance product in the United Kingdom. The company continued to deliver lightning-fast growth in Q2 2022. Still, Lemonade stock is down 85% from its all-time high, and that may be a chance to buy.
Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is trying to bounce back from its recent 52-week low. Some investors think there is a possibility that inflation could cool off into next year. Amazon would be a big beneficiary of that shift, again strengthening its e-commerce business.
