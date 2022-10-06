ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today

On Monday morning, a MIAT Mongolian Airlines flight became the first commercial 737 MAX flight over Chinese skies since the March 2019 grounding. This is a step in the right direction toward getting the 737 MAX recertified in China. Investors shouldn't expect a quick turnaround even if China gives the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts

Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Airports#Airline Tickets#Linus Business
Motley Fool

Best Stock to Buy: Nvidia vs. Apple

Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Consumer Discretionary Stocks Fell on Consumer Spending Worries

Executives continue to think a recession is on the horizon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday

A new round of chip export curbs is hitting the semiconductor industry hard. Applied Materials is an important supplier of chipmaking technology. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 85% to Buy Right Now

Lemonade just launched its first insurance product in the United Kingdom. The company continued to deliver lightning-fast growth in Q2 2022. Still, Lemonade stock is down 85% from its all-time high, and that may be a chance to buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

The Nasdaq-100 technology index is trying to bounce back from its recent 52-week low. Some investors think there is a possibility that inflation could cool off into next year. Amazon would be a big beneficiary of that shift, again strengthening its e-commerce business. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy