Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Eagle man who crashed into sheriff's cruiser after fleeing deputy arrested in Kansas

A man from Eagle was arrested in Kansas early Friday after fleeing from a Cass County sheriff's deputy who had tried to arrest him. Just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a house in Eagle to check on a report of a domestic violence assault. The first deputy at the scene found a woman and a girl standing in the street waiting for officers to arrive. The woman told the deputy that Michael Brueckner, 57, had hit her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening

An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

These Nebraska fans have gone to almost every Husker game since 1990

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Neither went to a college that played football, but it would have been difficult to find two bigger Husker fans at SHI Stadium on Friday than Edward Duncklee and Laura Buchman. The couple from Milwaukee have gone to almost every Nebraska home and road game since...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Rutgers

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Rutgers game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Hard to judge, considering never consistently committed to its run game on Saturday. Falling behind...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers

Ep. 58 The Showdown: Will the Huskers win the division?. Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
LINCOLN, NE
