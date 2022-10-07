Read full article on original website
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia Thompson
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kearney Hub
Suspect's brother faces charges for allegedly getting rid of weapon used in Lincoln homicide
The brother of a Lincoln man accused of killing a man behind The Foxy Gentlemen's Club last month now faces three felony charges for allegedly being an accessory to the crime and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors charged Jahhrasta Fletcher's brother, Jahhfarr Fletcher, 20, on Friday, on allegations he got rid...
Kearney Hub
Eagle man who crashed into sheriff's cruiser after fleeing deputy arrested in Kansas
A man from Eagle was arrested in Kansas early Friday after fleeing from a Cass County sheriff's deputy who had tried to arrest him. Just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a house in Eagle to check on a report of a domestic violence assault. The first deputy at the scene found a woman and a girl standing in the street waiting for officers to arrive. The woman told the deputy that Michael Brueckner, 57, had hit her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.
Kearney Hub
Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014
The Air Force must pay a Bellevue man $1 million in damages and attorney fees by Nov. 29 after unlawfully denying him a job as a military historian for medical reasons in 2014, a federal appellate agency has ruled. David Bighia, 61, is also entitled to a job offer, and...
Kearney Hub
With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election
With the mid-term election just a month away, women across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message. "We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."
Kearney Hub
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
Kearney Hub
These Nebraska fans have gone to almost every Husker game since 1990
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Neither went to a college that played football, but it would have been difficult to find two bigger Husker fans at SHI Stadium on Friday than Edward Duncklee and Laura Buchman. The couple from Milwaukee have gone to almost every Nebraska home and road game since...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball alone in first place in the Big Ten after win at No. 24 Michigan
Madi Kubik had 15 kills and Whitney Lauenstein had a strong all-around match as the third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat No. 24 Michigan 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Nebraska’s win, along with Wisconsin’s four-set win against Purdue on Saturday, means Nebraska is now alone in first...
Kearney Hub
Back from hip surgery, Sam Griesel is using his ‘old man’ game to his advantage
LINCOLN — Sam Griesel’s hip had hurt for so long that gimping became his routine gait. Even now, as Griesel declares himself 100% recovered from offseason surgery, he catches himself when he lays down after practice or sits through a long class. “I stand up, start limping, and...
Kearney Hub
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Rutgers
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Rutgers game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Hard to judge, considering never consistently committed to its run game on Saturday. Falling behind...
Kearney Hub
Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers
Ep. 58 The Showdown: Will the Huskers win the division?. Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska-Rutgers: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over Rutgers. 1. Opponents are going to keep throwing away from Quinton Newsome — which means they’ll throw at Malcolm Hartzog. Nebraska has one top-shelf corner,...
Kearney Hub
Sound waves: Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Rutgers on Friday. Rutgers football had another home game against a Big Ten opponent Friday night, and just like the previous 20 games inside SHI Stadium against conference opponents — it did not go the Scarlet Knights way.
