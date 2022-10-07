Read full article on original website
Man found dead, with signs of trauma on Indy's southeast side
A man was found dead with signs of possible trauma Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side, police say.
Man shot during suspected home invasion at Indy apartment complex
A man was shot in a suspected home invasion at an apartment building early Monday on Indianapolis' east side, according to police.
Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, for a report of a person shot.
IMPD: Man with traumatic injuries found dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after noon, police were called to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down. IMPD said officers arrived to find...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
Police investigate who shot two teens in Lawrence
The victims both told police someone driving by shot them. Police tell us the first boy was shot in the leg and the second was shot in the shoulder.
4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
Anderson police investigating homicide after 23-year-old man's death Sunday
A man has died following a shooting in Anderson on Sunday. According to Anderson police, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 220 block of Fulton Street.
Police seek help finding 2 Westfield teenagers
Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of …. Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of Indy Fuel. Democratic and Libertarian Secretary of State Candidates …. Democratic and Libertarian Secretary of State Candidates Debate. 2 teens shot during drive-by in Lawrence. 2 teens shot during drive-by in Lawrence. I-70...
Ind. EMS chief arrested, charged with driving under influence
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Douglas Randell, Plainfield’s division chief of emergency medical services, was arrested Saturday and faces two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. CBS4 Indy reported that it was not the chief's first offense; Randell was charged with criminal mischief in February. The Plainfield Fire Department...
IFD: Hot grease sparks north side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot grease left unattended on a stove was the cause of a house fire Sunday on the city’s north side. Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a fire in the 4800 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive at around 6 p.m., IFD said in a tweet. That’s a residential area near 48th Street, not far from Broadmoor Country Club.
Married couple killed in suspected murder-suicide in Morgan County
Two people were found shot to death Sunday afternoon at a home just outside Camby, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond
INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
