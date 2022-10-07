Read full article on original website
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl from Fordham Manor who was reported missing on Friday, Oct. 6. It was reported to the police at the 52nd Precinct that Qulaya Daniels, 14, of 2681 Marion Avenue was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, at around 8.30 a.m., leaving her home.
UPDATE Bridge, Street Closures & General Transportation Updates for The Bronx from Oct 7 to 2024
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the NYPD have advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx and Manhattan from Oct. 7 through 2024. East 153rd Street between 3rd Avenue and Bergen Avenue: This street will be fully closed from 9 a.m. to 5...
