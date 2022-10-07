Read full article on original website
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Wyoming Bowhunters Watch 2 Massive Bull Elk Fight To The Death Right In Front Of Them
There are plenty of reasons why you should never get near a bull elk at any point during the year…. And this time of year especially. Bull elk are currently in the rut, and as they look for a mate, they become way more ornery and aggressive than usual, causing them to be highly dangerous to humans.
Orcas hunting great white shark captured on camera for the first time
It is well documented that orcas are effective predators and occasionally hunt sharks, but this is the first time they have been filmed attacking a great white shark.
Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam
Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
Freeze frame: how the Antarctic’s hidden jewel box of creatures was captured
Hanging from the underside of an Antarctic ice floe, a sea anemone’s delicate, glassy tentacles wave in the current. This is Edwardsiella andrillae, one of the planet’s most remarkable creatures. Unlike other sea anemones that dwell on the ocean floor, this recently discovered species thrives by embedding itself in ice – though how it penetrates the floe with its soft body or survives there remains a mystery.
Mama Bobcat & Kittens Spotted Playing Around In Texas Backyard: WATCH
This home had some unexpected visitors!
New Found Fossil in Australia Could be the World's Largest Bird Species to Ever Walked the Earth
The world's largest bird species to ever roam the Earth could have been found already following the discovery of a new fossil in Australia. The fossil contains unique remains of the ancient bird's pair of legs during an excavation site in Central Australia, holding potential remains could still be in the area waiting to be unearthed.
Dallas residents are dealing with a nuisance. Well, many — a caterpillar outbreak
Cankerworms and hackberry leafrollers are feasting on foliage and leaving yards in the Dallas-Fort Worth area covered in silk. Scientists attribute the outbreak to recent heavy rains.
Cat & Mule Deer Buck Have The Time Of Their Lives With Each Other In Canada
Not gonna lie, I’m fully convinced now that cats aren’t scared of anything. I mean c’mon, they scale trees, houses, and just about anything they can jump up on, even though it’s borderline creepy. But not only are they not afraid of heights…. They’re also not...
Young Deer High Dives From A 100-Foot Bridge… Miraculously Sticks The Landing
Well, this deer may qualify for the wildlife Olympics after this performance. Wildlife can be so funny… unintentionally. They tend to get themselves in some interesting predicaments, that’s for sure. Whether it’s curiosity, fear, confusion, or the fact that most of ’em just aren’t that smart.
Lifelong Alaskan Sheep Hunter Takes Down Enormous Ram
Longtime sheep hunter and Alaska resident recently ticked a major item off his bucket list when he tagged a massive ram. According to reports, the behemoth of a ram was 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measured 46 5/8 inches long. The harvest comes after the state’s harsh...
LOOK: Guide Spots Pack of Wolverines Chasing Grizzly Bear Family Through the Grand Tetons
There’s not much that can scare a grizzly bear. However, it seems that a nature guide witnessed a grizzly bear mother with her cubs running away from a group of 13 wolverines. In these crazy photos shared to Facebook, Doug MacCartney, a nature guide, saw the wolverines chasing a...
What a Great Town!
A couple of weeks ago, we were having dinner with some folks from out of town at the Velvet Elvis. It was a busy Thursday night, and a lot of people were in the restaurant sampling Cecilia’s fine cooking. Right after ordering our meal, one of our dinner partners headed outside, returned, and then keeled over on the hard cement floor. The response to this scary incident was remarkable.
Black Bear Gets Blasted By Skunk After Intense Stare Down
Score one for the little guys. Typically, I’m not a big fan of skunks, I don’t think many people are. Let’s face it, even though they are kind of cute, they stink. Like really, really bad. Pepé Le Pew be dammed…. But getting to see one...
LOOK: Pufferfish Half-Eaten by Eel Takes Its Killer Down With It
It’s no doubt that nature can be brutal. Oftentimes, the wildlife on land or at… The post LOOK: Pufferfish Half-Eaten by Eel Takes Its Killer Down With It appeared first on Outsider.
Let’s Go Get Stones: Monsoon Hiatus
Here it is. Summer 2022. Our second year of retirement. Our second summer in southeastern Arizona and it is a monsoon in full. I’ve taken a few weeks off from rockhounding to take stock of where I’ve been and what I’ve seen and what, if anything, that I have learned.
Benefits of Grazing
The great advantage of grazing livestock is that they convert grass on unproductive land, which would otherwise be wasted, into the many useful products emanating from them. Livestock affect their pastures through mouth action, consumption, hoof action and deposition of manure and urine. Benefits of cattle grazing due to each action are wide ranging.
Garden Guides: Fall Gardening Is Fun!
Fall is my absolute favorite time of year here in Southern Arizona and fall gardening is fun! There are so many plants to try out that thrive in the cool nights and warm days. Now that most summer veggie crops are coming to an end, don’t be sad and certainly don’t give up on your garden. Pull out your old summer crops and compost them (unless you have a known pathogen or insect infestation in which case throw them in the trash.) Mix some fresh compost into your soil before you plant, and this will be sufficient to carry you through the fall and winter months.
