Arizona State

Outsider.com

F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
msn.com

Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam

Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Freeze frame: how the Antarctic’s hidden jewel box of creatures was captured

Hanging from the underside of an Antarctic ice floe, a sea anemone’s delicate, glassy tentacles wave in the current. This is Edwardsiella andrillae, one of the planet’s most remarkable creatures. Unlike other sea anemones that dwell on the ocean floor, this recently discovered species thrives by embedding itself in ice – though how it penetrates the floe with its soft body or survives there remains a mystery.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

Lifelong Alaskan Sheep Hunter Takes Down Enormous Ram

Longtime sheep hunter and Alaska resident recently ticked a major item off his bucket list when he tagged a massive ram. According to reports, the behemoth of a ram was 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measured 46 5/8 inches long. The harvest comes after the state’s harsh...
ALASKA STATE
Patagonia Regional Times

What a Great Town!

A couple of weeks ago, we were having dinner with some folks from out of town at the Velvet Elvis. It was a busy Thursday night, and a lot of people were in the restaurant sampling Cecilia’s fine cooking. Right after ordering our meal, one of our dinner partners headed outside, returned, and then keeled over on the hard cement floor. The response to this scary incident was remarkable.
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Let’s Go Get Stones: Monsoon Hiatus

Here it is. Summer 2022. Our second year of retirement. Our second summer in southeastern Arizona and it is a monsoon in full. I’ve taken a few weeks off from rockhounding to take stock of where I’ve been and what I’ve seen and what, if anything, that I have learned.
ARIZONA STATE
Benefits of Grazing

The great advantage of grazing livestock is that they convert grass on unproductive land, which would otherwise be wasted, into the many useful products emanating from them. Livestock affect their pastures through mouth action, consumption, hoof action and deposition of manure and urine. Benefits of cattle grazing due to each action are wide ranging.
AGRICULTURE
Garden Guides: Fall Gardening Is Fun!

Fall is my absolute favorite time of year here in Southern Arizona and fall gardening is fun! There are so many plants to try out that thrive in the cool nights and warm days. Now that most summer veggie crops are coming to an end, don’t be sad and certainly don’t give up on your garden. Pull out your old summer crops and compost them (unless you have a known pathogen or insect infestation in which case throw them in the trash.) Mix some fresh compost into your soil before you plant, and this will be sufficient to carry you through the fall and winter months.
GARDENING
Patagonia, AZ
ABOUT

Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

 https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/

