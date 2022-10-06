ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Captain
3d ago

Sing it with me.... interest is up, the stock market's down, you only get mugged when you go downtown..... the Mississippi River she's a running dry......ahhh it's good to live on some acreage with a vegetable garden some avocado and citrus trees and well stocked pantry for the future.

leastinterestingman
3d ago

And in an article yesterday, scientists said that the Mississippi River basin was seeing far more rain than expected......this is worse than a joke

George Lemley
2d ago

this is not the first time Mississippi river went dry I remember back in the 90s you could of walked across the river . it's the earth recycling itself it happens every few years but people can't get that through their heads

Motorious

1986 Mercury Cougar Pulled From Mississippi River

Soon this will be listed on Facebook Marketplace…. There’s something undeniably interesting about seeing an old car pulled out of a body of water it’s been hiding in for decades. That explains why so many are excited about seeing this 1986 Mercury Cougar which as been hanging out at the bottom of the Mississippi River for some time. It’s a lot worse for wear, sporting non-factory sunroof and other river modifications.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Outsider.com

Historic Water Levels in Mississippi River Causing Major Issues

Extremely low water levels will likely cause huge shipping issues. The low water is in the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America. The water in the river has dropped to historically low levels. In fact, it’s the lowest the water has been in a decade. It was caused by the severe drought happening in the Midwest. Because of this, economic issues have begun to happen.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
gcaptain.com

Mississippi Barge Backup Stalls Millions of Tons of Cargo

By Sophie Caronello (Bloomberg) Prolonged drought is jeopardizing waterborne trade along the Mississippi River, a basin that produces 92% of the nation’s agricultural exports. As of Friday, the river was still closed near Stack Island, Mississippi, and Memphis, Tennessee. That has resulted in a backup of more than 2,000...
MEMPHIS, TN
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Millions Of Quarters Are Actually Worth $20

When you hear about coins being worth more than face value, you figure it's highly unlikely you'll ever encounter one and that coins like that are pretty rare, and while the most valuable coins are indeed hard to come by, there are plenty out there that are surprisingly common. Among them are quarters that came out just a few years ago that are now worth not 25 cents but about $20, and millions of them exist.
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
FLORIDA STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport

The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
JACKSON, WY
