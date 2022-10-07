Read full article on original website
Related
Actress Eileen Ryan, Mother of Sean Penn, Dead at 94
Michael Penn, Eileen Ryan's oldest son, shared on Twitter Monday alongside a throwback photo of the actress, "We lost mom yesterday" Eileen Ryan, whose film and television career spanned over 50 years, has died. She was 94. PEOPLE confirmed Ryan's death via an emailed release, which revealed that the actress died at her home on Sunday, one week before her birthday. The oldest of Ryan's three sons, Michael Penn, also confirmed his mother's death on social media Monday. He tweeted alongside a throwback photo of Ryan, "We lost mom...
Kelly Rizzo Marks 9 Months Without Late Husband Bob Saget: 'Feels Like Forever and Also One Day'
"The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck," she wrote in a post, marking nine months since the Full House star's sudden death Kelly Rizzo is marking the 9-month anniversary of her husband Bob Saget's tragic death. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Rizzo shared a "silly video" of her and her husband of three years participating in a couple's challenge, the kind of videos she said they "had a blast making." "It feels like forever and also one day all...
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
The Halloween Ends star revealed she has written to Disney about her new plot idea for a potential film Jamie Lee Curtis is open to trading bodies with Lindsay Lohan one more time. On Monday's episode of The View, Curtis, 63, was asked about her recent comments that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, Freaky Friday. Co-host Sara Haines opened up the floor to Curtis to pitch sequel ideas to Disney. Curtis responded, "I've already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I'm in...
Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas Say Shooting Their Joint Quantum Leap Cameo Was 'Not Work at All'
The married couple tells PEOPLE exclusively about the "outrageous" set of characters they play on NBC's Quantum Leap reboot It's not every day you get to work closely alongside your significant other, but for Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas, guest starring together on NBC's Quantum Leap reboot didn't feel like work at all. The couple — who wed in May 2021 — appear in Monday night's episode of the series, which is set 30 years after Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett disappeared upon entering the Quantum Leap accelerator. This new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley Star in Powerful Trailer for Sarah Polley's 'Women Talking'
"Why does love, the absence of love, the end of love, the need for love result in so much violence?" ponders Rooney Mara's character in the trailer for Sarah Polley's new film Women Talking. The haunting first trailer for the drama, exclusive to PEOPLE, features Mara alongside her co-stars, including...
People
337K+
Followers
54K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0