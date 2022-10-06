ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Once a funeral home, historic downtown Columbia house nearly ready for its next life

By Mike Fitts mfitts@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Renovation planned at historic apartment near downtown Columbia YMCA

COLUMBIA — Developers are seeking to renovate a historic downtown apartment building near the downtown YMCA and Busted Plug sculpture. Built in 1913, Beverly Apartments at 1525 Bull St. was part of an apartment construction boom in South Carolina's capital city in the early 20th century, according to the state Department of Archives and History. It was added to the National Register in June 2021.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School

CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
CAMDEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Letter: Downtown does need some attention

Since almost everyone seems to be playing “armchair quarterback” in the game of downtown Aiken development plans, here’s a little perspective from some veteran players. My wife and I were born in Aiken and for our 50-plus years have watched as our small town tried to become a big town. While we were growing up, we loathed this podunk, backwards, backwoods place and yearned to leave it far behind. Now, we can’t think of anywhere we’d rather call home.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

More development could be coming to Whiskey Road in Aiken

More development could be coming to the southside of Aiken. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening upon a motion by Gail Diggs and a second by Kay Brohl to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning two properties totaling 8.01 acres located at 123 and 154 Ginger Lane.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Pickens, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Chick-fil-A distribution center proposed in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY — Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is eyeing Lexington County for its next major distribution center. The Georgia-headquartered restaurant chain known for its mannered workers and "Original Chicken Sandwich" has opened two such distribution centers in the Southeast over the past couple of years. Lexington County is expected to be home to its third, according to a notice published by the county government.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia House#Linus Realestate#Plumbing#Funeral Director#Next Life#Fitness#Whaley House#Mashburn Construction
The Post and Courier

Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair

12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA

The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Nature Rocks in Hopelands Gardens to be held Sunday

The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch and the City of Aiken PRT Department will host "Nature Rocks in Hopelands Gardens" on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. This fun day for children as well as adults promises to stimulate curiosity, fill the mind with fun facts and encourage the exploration of Hopelands Gardens. It is free and open to the public.
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Some Irmo residents under boil water advisory Monday evening

IRMO, S.C. — In an abundance of caution, Columbia Water is asking some customers in the Irmo area to boil water before use starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The water company is connecting existing lines to new construction for the Carolina Crossroads project. Columbia Water laboratory staff advises customers -- residential and commercial -- along or near Rauch-Metz and Broad Stone roads in Lexington County to vigorously boil water intended for drinking or cooking for at least one full minute before use.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Structure fire in Aiken County under investigation

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a house fire. It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken. Though the blaze was extinguished by 4:00 a.m., it took 4 different fire crews to put it out. The road at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2 people escape uninjured from Columbia area house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people survived a house fire the Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports. Officials say firefighters responded around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 on the 5800 block of Token Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the property. Firefighters were...
COLUMBIA, SC
Radio Ink

New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations

Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy