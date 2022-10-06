Once a funeral home, historic downtown Columbia house nearly ready for its next life

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Renovation planned at historic apartment near downtown Columbia YMCA
COLUMBIA — Developers are seeking to renovate a historic downtown apartment building near the downtown YMCA and Busted Plug sculpture. Built in 1913, Beverly Apartments at 1525 Bull St. was part of an apartment construction boom in South Carolina's capital city in the early 20th century, according to the state Department of Archives and History. It was added to the National Register in June 2021.
Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School
CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
The Post and Courier
Letter: Downtown does need some attention
Since almost everyone seems to be playing “armchair quarterback” in the game of downtown Aiken development plans, here’s a little perspective from some veteran players. My wife and I were born in Aiken and for our 50-plus years have watched as our small town tried to become a big town. While we were growing up, we loathed this podunk, backwards, backwoods place and yearned to leave it far behind. Now, we can’t think of anywhere we’d rather call home.
More development could be coming to Whiskey Road in Aiken
More development could be coming to the southside of Aiken. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening upon a motion by Gail Diggs and a second by Kay Brohl to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning two properties totaling 8.01 acres located at 123 and 154 Ginger Lane.
Rain barrels, compost bins on sale for Columbia, Richland County residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Susan Carson Lambert was been an at-home gardener since was 20-years-old. She now lives in Columbia and has a beautiful backyard filled with vibrant flowers and a variety of plants. She credits a large part of her success to the use of a composter. According to...
The Post and Courier
Richland Mall redevelopment could get $23 million in tax credits from Richland County
COLUMBIA — Richland County could provide up to $23 million in tax credits for the redevelopment of Richland Mall, which has been the focus of plans for a mixed-use project including apartments or condominiums. Redevelopment would be a source for major economic growth for Forest Acres, a small town...
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
The Post and Courier
Chick-fil-A distribution center proposed in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY — Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is eyeing Lexington County for its next major distribution center. The Georgia-headquartered restaurant chain known for its mannered workers and "Original Chicken Sandwich" has opened two such distribution centers in the Southeast over the past couple of years. Lexington County is expected to be home to its third, according to a notice published by the county government.
The Post and Courier
Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair
12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
The Post and Courier
Atlantic Beach Town Council member victim in homicide spree
ATLANTIC BEACH — A Town Council member was among the three related victims — two in Columbia and one near Conway — found shot to death Oct. 9. An Horry County man is in custody and charges are pending in the deaths of three family members. James...
The Post and Courier
Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA
The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
Camden Art Crawl, Carolina Downhome Blues Festival bring shoppers out to city's businesses
CAMDEN, S.C. — Blues music, art, and food trucks filled downtown Camden on Saturday as the city hosted two events that are helping local shops in the area. Kayci Brazzler's shop, Blue Skies and Sunshine, was located right in front of the Camden Art Crawl which featured 90 vendors showcasing and selling their art.
The Post and Courier
Aiken County has 'looked at' City of Aiken's old Public Safety headquarters, Killian says
Following a recent Aiken Standard story stating that the City of Aiken could be preparing to sell its former Department of Public Safety headquarters, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said, “We’ve looked at it, but we haven’t decided to buy it. “There is no deal,” he added....
"They were nice people": Neighbors shocked, saddened by murder of couple in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents say Greensprings Drive is a nice quiet neighborhood and they never expected something as bad as James and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. "All the neighbors are hurting because out here, we're pretty close," said resident Connie McEachern. James and Gloria Dewitt, both 52 years old were...
The Post and Courier
Nature Rocks in Hopelands Gardens to be held Sunday
The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch and the City of Aiken PRT Department will host "Nature Rocks in Hopelands Gardens" on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. This fun day for children as well as adults promises to stimulate curiosity, fill the mind with fun facts and encourage the exploration of Hopelands Gardens. It is free and open to the public.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
Some Irmo residents under boil water advisory Monday evening
IRMO, S.C. — In an abundance of caution, Columbia Water is asking some customers in the Irmo area to boil water before use starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The water company is connecting existing lines to new construction for the Carolina Crossroads project. Columbia Water laboratory staff advises customers -- residential and commercial -- along or near Rauch-Metz and Broad Stone roads in Lexington County to vigorously boil water intended for drinking or cooking for at least one full minute before use.
Structure fire in Aiken County under investigation
Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a house fire. It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken. Though the blaze was extinguished by 4:00 a.m., it took 4 different fire crews to put it out. The road at the […]
abcnews4.com
2 people escape uninjured from Columbia area house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people survived a house fire the Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports. Officials say firefighters responded around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 on the 5800 block of Token Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the property. Firefighters were...
Radio Ink
New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations
Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
