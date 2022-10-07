ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions set more dubious NFL history in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots, failing to convert any of the six fourth-down attempts they tried. That’s a new league record for fourth-down futility, and it came on a day in which head coach Dan Campbell said he entered wanting to be more conservative and patient. And despite the game getting away from him and the team, the second-year head coach isn’t regretting any of those decisions to let it ride on fourth down.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO