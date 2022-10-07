ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine Confidential: A tale of two halves in Indiana

What a weird day in Bloomington. Michigan survived a sideline scare from Mike Hart, who was hospitalized overnight, to beat Indiana on Saturday and improve to 6-0 on the season. On the latest “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss the Hart incident and the atmosphere inside...
The Ann Arbor News

You vote, we go: Pick Ann Arbor-area Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free

ANN ARBOR -- Which Ann Arbor-area high school football game will we be sending one of our award-winning photographers to for a Week 8 matchup?. Readers will get to decide where our photographer heads on Friday to capture images that subscribers will then be able to receive free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half-off photo-related merchandise.
The Ann Arbor News

Dan Campbell doesn’t regret aggressiveness after Lions set record for failed fourth downs

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions set more dubious NFL history in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots, failing to convert any of the six fourth-down attempts they tried. That’s a new league record for fourth-down futility, and it came on a day in which head coach Dan Campbell said he entered wanting to be more conservative and patient. And despite the game getting away from him and the team, the second-year head coach isn’t regretting any of those decisions to let it ride on fourth down.
MLive

See 68 game photos from Western Michigan’s game against Eastern Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Early start for Kalamazoo as Western Michigan University football team’s game played against Eastern Michigan Saturday at noon. Eastern Michigan started the game off strong with two touchdowns in first quarter, while the Broncos weren’t able to score until second quarter. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan, 45-23 at Waldo Stadium on Oct. 7.
The Ann Arbor News

With Penn State on deck, Michigan football has that ‘big game’ feeling again

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The bus had just been turned on, players still changing in the locker room, when Jim Harbaugh decided to turn his attention to Penn State. Speaking to reporters on Saturday after Michigan’s 31-10 win over Indiana, Harbaugh used phrases like “big game” and “showdown” to describe his team’s next game, a top-10 showdown with visiting Penn State.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

