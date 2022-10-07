Read full article on original website
Highlighting top performers, vote for Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week
ANN ARBOR – MLive has gathered 10 Ann Arbor-area football players for readers to choose between for the Player of the Week poll for Week 7. Readers can vote as many times as they would like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The winner of the poll will be announced shortly thereafter.
See the 5 Ann Arbor-area football teams holding down playoff spots after Week 7
ANN ARBOR – With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the push for the playoffs is heating up Ann Arbor-area football teams. The stakes are high for teams to improve their playoff positioning or make one last charge toward a spot in the Top 32 teams of their respective 11-player division.
Tecumseh coach sheds tears of joy after win over Chelsea for SEC-White title
CHELSEA – Greg Dolson was filled with so much emotion on Friday, it brought the Tecumseh head football coach to tears. These weren’t tears of sadness, however. These were tears of joy after a monumental accomplishment for the seven-year head coach. For years, Dolson had envisioned his team...
Saline XC runner cruises to Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week award
ANN ARBOR – Ethan Umberger had one of his best performances of the season last week and readers rewarded him accordingly. The Saline junior finished first in the SEC Jamboree reserve race last week to help the Hornets place first in the race. Thanks to that performance, Umberger was...
Ann Arbor football highlights: Dexter claims share of SEC-Red title
As if this season wasn’t already a monumental one for Dexter’s football team, the Dreadnaughts can now add an SEC-Red championship to the already long list of accomplishments this fall. Dexter rolled past Monroe, 52-13, to earn at least a share of the league title thanks to a...
Michigan coach Mike Hart ‘trending in positive direction’ after sideline scare
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart is out of the hospital and doing better after his scary situation Saturday in Bloomington. The Wolverines’ running backs coach is “back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” according to a Monday morning statement from the team.
Wolverine Confidential: A tale of two halves in Indiana
What a weird day in Bloomington. Michigan survived a sideline scare from Mike Hart, who was hospitalized overnight, to beat Indiana on Saturday and improve to 6-0 on the season. On the latest “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss the Hart incident and the atmosphere inside...
Ann Arbor-area high school football scoreboard from Week 7
ANN ARBOR -- It was a wild night for Ann Arbor-area high school football teams on Friday. Streaks were broken and upsets were made. See how teams fared in the scoreboard below. -- FRIDAY, OCT. 7. Ann Arbor Huron 61, Ann Arbor Skyline 0. Dexter 52, Monroe 13. Madison Heights...
You vote, we go: Pick Ann Arbor-area Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
ANN ARBOR -- Which Ann Arbor-area high school football game will we be sending one of our award-winning photographers to for a Week 8 matchup?. Readers will get to decide where our photographer heads on Friday to capture images that subscribers will then be able to receive free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half-off photo-related merchandise.
Six games in, Michigan football has one of the nation’s best defenses
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Turns out, Jim Harbaugh knew exactly what he was talking about all along. It was during the summer when the Michigan football coach wondered aloud if his defense might be a better unit than the one he had last year.
Dan Campbell doesn’t regret aggressiveness after Lions set record for failed fourth downs
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions set more dubious NFL history in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots, failing to convert any of the six fourth-down attempts they tried. That’s a new league record for fourth-down futility, and it came on a day in which head coach Dan Campbell said he entered wanting to be more conservative and patient. And despite the game getting away from him and the team, the second-year head coach isn’t regretting any of those decisions to let it ride on fourth down.
See 68 game photos from Western Michigan’s game against Eastern Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Early start for Kalamazoo as Western Michigan University football team’s game played against Eastern Michigan Saturday at noon. Eastern Michigan started the game off strong with two touchdowns in first quarter, while the Broncos weren’t able to score until second quarter. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan, 45-23 at Waldo Stadium on Oct. 7.
Michigan football’s run as a double-digit favorite appears over
The streak lasted six games, but for the first time all season Michigan football is no longer a double-digit favorite to win a football game. This week, the number is just a touchdown. Watch the Michigan Wolverines on DirecTV Stream. The Wolverines opened as seven-point betting favorites for their game...
No. 4 Michigan finds second-half spark to avoid upset at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It took more than a half of football, and getting backed up on their own goal line to help jump-start a slumping offense, but Michigan football found a way. An 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive midway through the third quarter and an aggressive, productive defensive front allowed...
With Penn State on deck, Michigan football has that ‘big game’ feeling again
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The bus had just been turned on, players still changing in the locker room, when Jim Harbaugh decided to turn his attention to Penn State. Speaking to reporters on Saturday after Michigan’s 31-10 win over Indiana, Harbaugh used phrases like “big game” and “showdown” to describe his team’s next game, a top-10 showdown with visiting Penn State.
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked by the Patriots
It’s not looking pretty for the Detroit Lions heading into their bye week. Detroit (1-4) lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5. The last time the Lions got shutout was back in November 2020, when the Carolina Panthers and former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker beat them 20-0 in one of Matt Patricia’s final games as head coach.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s victory over Indiana
Michigan survived an early road scare Saturday at Indiana, outscoring the Hoosiers 21-0 in the second half for a 31-10 victory. The Wolverines improved to 6-0, setting up an undefeated showdown against Penn State next week. Here are Michigan observations and takeaways from the game:. *Who knows what was said...
Michigan’s Mike Hart stable in hospital after sideline scare
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — All signs point to a recovery for Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart, who was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after suffering a medical issue on the sideline at Indiana. Hart was carted off the Memorial Stadium field with 4:54 left in the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10...
Michigan missing WR Roman Wilson, two others vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan’s football team will be down two key playmakers on offense Saturday, blunting its passing attack some. Wide receiver Roman Wilson and tight end Erick All are both out against Indiana (Noon, FOX), a team spokesman confirms, after not making the trip to Bloomington. Wilson...
Lions grades: Not much to feel good about after ugly shutout loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions (1-4) dropped their third straight game, heading into the bye week after losing 29-0 to the New England Patriots in Week 5 action. This post will run through MLive’s grades for the team’s performance:. Quarterbacks: It’s hard to give Jared Goff anything other than this...
