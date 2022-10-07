Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Downey Jr. invites you to his 'grief group' with Netflix documentary about late dad
On Monday, Robert Downey Jr. brought Netflix documentary "Sr." to New York Film Festival, chronicling his filmmaker dad's battle with Parkinson's.
Ireland’s Oscar Contender ‘The Quiet Girl’ Crosses Box Office Landmark
After 22 weeks in cinemas across Ireland and the U.K., writer-director Colm Bairéad’s “An Cailín Ciúin” (“The Quiet Girl”) has crossed €1 million ($971,000) at the box office. The film is Ireland’s entry in the Oscars’ international feature category. Based on Irish author Claire Keegan’s story “Foster,” the coming-of-age film, set in rural Ireland in 1981, follows Cáit (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer. It has been an unstoppable force on the festival and awards circuit, winning top prizes at the Berlin, Dublin and Taipei film festivals...
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: There Will Likely Be a Major Twist With Symphony’s Character
Fans were sad to see things between Raq and Symphony fizzle out on 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' but we think there will be a major twist with Symphony's character.
She’s Baaack!!! Rihanna Returns To Instagram With A Steamy Post
A video clip of a sexy, thicker, curvier Rihanna blessed IG timelines
NFL・
Comments / 0