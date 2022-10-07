Read full article on original website
Country singer Jody Miller, one of Oklahoma's first Grammy winners, dies
One of the first Oklahomans to win a Grammy Award, country music singer Jody Miller died Thursday in her hometown of Blanchard surrounded by her family. Miller, who was 80, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease seven years ago. ...
Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80
GRAMMY-winning country singer Jody Miller has died. She was 80. The celebrated songstress died at her house in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Miller's first big hit came in 1964 with her song, "He Walks Like a Man," followed by her smash-hit single, "Queen of the House,"...
What is Jody Miller's Cause of Death? Country Singer Diagnosed With THIS Terminal Illness
Famed country music singer Jody Miller has passed away recently at 80 years old in her Blanchard, Oklahoma residence. The GRAMMY-winning singer's death was announced via her daughter's band's Facebook page Middle-Sister Music. "Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother...
Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus
The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note
Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed After He Was Found Dead at Age 32
Country star Luke Bell‘s cause of death has been revealed. The “Jealous Guy” singer died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a toxicology report from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office obtained by Us Weekly. The Kentucky native went missing in Tucson, Arizona last month...
Trace Adkins Recalls Nearly Dying When His Ex-Wife Shot Him In 1994: “It Was What My Hunting Buddies Call A ‘Kill Shot'”
For those of y’all who are into both country music and soap operas, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve either heard about, or began watching Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon’s new TV series Monarch. We’re only two episodes in so far, but we already have a...
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Sharon Osbourne Says Her "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne Amid Parkinson's Battle
Watch: Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about husband Ozzy Osbourne's health battles. The former Talk host, 69, shared how the rocker's Parkinson's disease has affected her since the family revealed his diagnosis in January 2020. "I just think of my husband, who...
Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More
Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Friend Reportedly Files for Conservatorship in Wake of Stroke
An emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator was filed for American Pickers star Frank Fritz by his “longtime friend.” Based on Iowa court papers, it was expected that Frank would be transferred to a nursing facility on August 19th. This was after staying in the hospital for about a month following his stroke, according to The U.S. Sun.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns the Loss of ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
Mentors mean a lot in people’s lives and for American Pickers host Mike Wolfe, Bob Petersen was one of those guys. Wolfe went on his Instagram account and offered some kind words about Petersen, who died recently. “A few days ago we lost a man that we looked to as a mentor,” Wolfe wrote.
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Country music star John Michael Montgomery cancels show after tour bus veered off interstate and overturned in Tennessee: Singer left with 'broken ribs and cuts' following crash on the way to his concert
John Michael Montgomery was left injured with 'broken ribs and cuts' after his tour bus veered off road near Jellico, Tennessee, while on his way to his next concert in North Carolina. The 57-year-old country singer behind 1990s hits 'I Love the Way You Love Me and 'Sold' notified fans...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'
Joseph “Cole” Southern died after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday night Friends and family are paying tribute to a North Carolina man who died in a motorcycle accident this week. According to FOX affiliate WGHP, 21-year-old Joseph "Cole" Southern died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle. According to the outlet, officials say a vehicle crossed into the center lane of the road and hit Southern and another motorcyclist, who was taken to a local hospital. "I...
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Country Music Couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are on a Health Journey Together
Country music star Garth Brooks is currently on tour in Europe, but before his opening night, he had a big announcement to share. As of Sept. 14, 2022, Garth addressed his significant weight loss with the Irish press, revealing that he was now the same weight at age 60 that he had been at age 35.
