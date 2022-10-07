ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

ETOnline.com

Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80

GRAMMY-winning country singer Jody Miller has died. She was 80. The celebrated songstress died at her house in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Miller's first big hit came in 1964 with her song, "He Walks Like a Man," followed by her smash-hit single, "Queen of the House,"...
BLANCHARD, OK
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Friend Reportedly Files for Conservatorship in Wake of Stroke

An emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator was filed for American Pickers star Frank Fritz by his “longtime friend.” Based on Iowa court papers, it was expected that Frank would be transferred to a nursing facility on August 19th. This was after staying in the hospital for about a month following his stroke, according to The U.S. Sun.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Country music star John Michael Montgomery cancels show after tour bus veered off interstate and overturned in Tennessee: Singer left with 'broken ribs and cuts' following crash on the way to his concert

John Michael Montgomery was left injured with 'broken ribs and cuts' after his tour bus veered off road near Jellico, Tennessee, while on his way to his next concert in North Carolina. The 57-year-old country singer behind 1990s hits 'I Love the Way You Love Me and 'Sold' notified fans...
JELLICO, TN
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
People

Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'

Joseph “Cole” Southern died after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday night Friends and family are paying tribute to a North Carolina man who died in a motorcycle accident this week. According to FOX affiliate WGHP, 21-year-old Joseph "Cole" Southern died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle. According to the outlet, officials say a vehicle crossed into the center lane of the road and hit Southern and another motorcyclist, who was taken to a local hospital. "I...
ACCIDENTS
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
