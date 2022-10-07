Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
New traffic pattern in Hermon
HERMON--Motorists are navigating around a new traffic pattern in the town of Hermon. There is a now a four way stop at the intersection of Fuller, Annis and Wing Roads. For years, those traveling on Fuller Road had the right of way, while drivers on the Annis and Wing Roads had stop signs at the intersection. This new traffic pattern change was introduced last week by the Maine Department of Transportation.
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
wabi.tv
Waterville Fire Station hosts open house
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire Station held an open house for the public Saturday. Firefighters had a day full planned of various activities for families. Kids participated in an obstacle course, where they learned what to do when the smoke detector goes off in their homes. Saturday’s open house...
Central Maine Town Selling Theater… CHEAP!
Normally, at least here in the United States, businesses like movie theaters are owned by private citizens (or companies). Not in the case of a theater in the town of Pittsfield, Maine. According to the KJ, the Town of Pittsfield is trying to sell a long closed theater located on...
Police Seize Heroin, Cocaine, Meth in LaGrange, Maine Traffic Stop
A Penobscot County man has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs following a traffic stop and drug seizure in LaGrange. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Noah Tamulonis was monitoring traffic on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange at around 7:20 p.m. last Tuesday, October 4, when he observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and other deputies arrived on scene to assist.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Stonington: Causeways and fresh water supply at risk
Kathleen Billings sees the change mostly clearly in the high tide lines along the ledges encircling Southeast Harbor. “There used to be black lines around the ledges where the tide would be,” said Billings, who serves as town manager for Stonington, and was born and raised in the archipelago. “That is way up underneath the trees now.”
WGME
Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city
WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
WMTW
Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
Ellsworth American
Lamoine Death Ruled a Homicide
LAMOINE – The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a person found deceased by a friend at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine Monday, Oct. 3 as a homicide, announced Maine State Police Spokeswoman Shannon Moss Sunday morning. “The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit...
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
wabi.tv
Tickets on sale for Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary’s annual Kitchen Tour
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary is bringing back their Kitchen Tour. It will be virtual, once again. Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Auxiliary is committed to donating $125,000 to help the hospital purchase a new critical care ambulance. Proceeds from the sale...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
foxbangor.com
Lamoine death investigation update
LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
foxbangor.com
Man escapes police custody
SPRINGFIELD — Maine State Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Brett Doane, 28, of Lincoln who escaped from police custody. Initially, Doane was cooperative with police, but while being questioned, he fled while cuffed. He was last seen on Ghost Road, Springfield around...
wabi.tv
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - State Police say the Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of an Orrington couple this week as a murder-suicide. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased Wednesday morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Road. Law enforcement closed the road...
State police seeking man who escaped from custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
wabi.tv
Professional Bull Riding returning to Bangor in March
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Professional Bull Riding is coming back to Bangor. In a facebook post, the Cross Insurance Center announced the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be in Maine for a three-day event March 10th through the 12th. Tickets go on sale October 20th. For more information, visit...
