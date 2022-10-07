There's one rule when it comes to slow cooking a family meal that reigns supreme above the rest. It's not about the seasoning, the tenderness of the meat, or even how long it cooks. While those tips are critical to its flavor and texture, it's really about keeping the lid shut tight. Even when the tempting smell of a juicy pot roast fills the house for hours, opening the Crockpot lid lets heat and moisture escape compromising the integrity of the cooking process (per TastingTable). According to Kitchn, slow cookers work by trapping and building heat over time slowly cooking and tenderizing the meat. When you open it, the temperature drops adding more time to an already lengthy cooking process.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO