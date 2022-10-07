Read full article on original website
The Reason Longhorn Steakhouse's Steaks Taste So Delicious
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Texas Roadhouse feels more like a honky-tonk Saturday night and Outback Steakhouse delivers an Americanized version of Australia to your backyard, Longhorn Steakhouse is all about cowboys. Ever since its conception in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia (via Atlanta Business Chronicle), this cowboy-themed restaurant offers customers a Wild West experience in a casual dining atmosphere — and that, obviously, includes serving up some supposedly delicious steaks.
TikTok Feels Heard By Whole Foods' Single-Portion Pies
"As American as apple pie" wouldn't be the expression it is today if immigrants hadn't brought the food of their native lands to the New World centuries ago, per Babbel. While English settlers brought meat pies to the early colonies, European immigrants first introduced apples to America, a crop they got from Asia. Pie was a dinner dish for decades until the sugar industry boomed in the 1800s, making way for the modern-day dessert pies we know today to become an American staple.
The Frozen Aldi Seafood That's Baffling Reddit In All The Right Ways
If there's a grocery store that you can always depend on when it comes to gourmet items at a lower price, Aldi has your back. After sweeping the 2022 Product of the Year Awards in seven categories, Aldi has been deemed a high-profile grocery store, placing itself in close quarters with Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
Inflation Has Already Come For Halloween Candy
As inflation continues to rise, owning a car has become more expensive, buying fresh produce requires a bigger budget, eating out is a rare luxury, and living, in general, has become a pretty costly affair. Although July brought a brief respite from skyrocketing expenses as the worst seemed to be over, experts tell Time that inflated prices are not going anywhere for at least another year. And as the holiday season inches closer — a time of big spending and even bigger bills — the impact of inflation will be more visible than ever.
Why Lidia Bastianich's Tuna Salad May Surprise You
Interestingly enough, the history of tuna salad is intricately woven into women's independence in the U.S. As middle-class women at the end of the 19th century began venturing out of the home more, restaurants started to cater to them, per Smithsonian Magazine. With more women entering the workforce, lunch counters began placing fish salads (popular among ladies) between two slices of bread to make lunch portable, accommodating a quick break.
How Long Potato Salad Actually Lasts Sitting Out
We've all been there; after a long, hot day at a summer barbecue at the park, you start to get hungry. You meander over to the picnic table, where someone has graciously brought potato salad. We all love a classic potato salad. It's the perfect dish for any get-together. But as you go to scoop some onto your plate, you hesitate. The scorching summer heat has been beating down on this dish for hours, leaving you to wonder if it's still safe to eat.
How To Take Your Key Lime Pie Base To The Next Level
Key lime pie is truly an indulgence like no other. It's tart, it's sweet, it's creamy, it's fluffy. The legendary dessert's origin story has been up for debate for generations. According to Southern Living, one theory states that the pie was actually invented in New York City rather than Florida, where lots of people falsely assume most of the world's key limes are grown. Allegedly, in the early 1930s, a group of workers at the New York Condensed Milk Company replaced lemon juice with lime juice in its famous Magic Lemon Cream Pie. Another popular anecdote involves a woman simply known as Aunt Sally, who baked the first key lime pies in the Curry Mansion Inn in the 1890s.
How Buoys Inspired The Creation Of Weber Grills
Although barbeques have passed us by for colder weather and indoor cooking, grilling still remains a popular option for some no matter what the weather. For certain grilling fans, they'll tell you that nothing beats a Weber grill, even if it's on the hottest of summer days or the coldest winter flurries. While you may argue that other brands may excel far above Weber, you can't deny that its grills certainly are recognizable.
Shoppers Are Raving About Aldi's Fall Soup Lineup
One of the big draws of Aldi is the store's rotating seasonal items, and we've rounded up the fall Aldi products we can't wait to try. This list includes classic fall treats, like apple cider donuts, and snacks you can take on the go, such as pumpkin spice trail mix. Shoppers with a sweet tooth might be excited to hear that Aldi's popular maple leaf cookies are on the shelves, but if you want something savory to warm you up, the store is also offering customers plenty of soups.
Cookie Lovers Are Losing Their Minds Over The New Milky Way Flavor
In 1924, the first Milky Way flavor, boasting its traditional milk chocolate and nougat, hit shelves nationwide (per The Candy Encyclopedia). With $800,000 in sales the first year, the candy's success was evident, leading to a dark chocolate, vanilla nougat alternative in 1926. In 1936, the chocolate and vanilla version was rebranded as Forever Yours, though it's better known today as Milky Way Midnight.
Should You Lock The Lid On A Slow Cooker When Cooking?
There's one rule when it comes to slow cooking a family meal that reigns supreme above the rest. It's not about the seasoning, the tenderness of the meat, or even how long it cooks. While those tips are critical to its flavor and texture, it's really about keeping the lid shut tight. Even when the tempting smell of a juicy pot roast fills the house for hours, opening the Crockpot lid lets heat and moisture escape compromising the integrity of the cooking process (per TastingTable). According to Kitchn, slow cookers work by trapping and building heat over time slowly cooking and tenderizing the meat. When you open it, the temperature drops adding more time to an already lengthy cooking process.
Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Collection Might Make You 'Skreme' With Excitement
It's October, and you know it. The skeletons are coming out of the closet and into people's yards. The ghouls walk among us. The witching hour is upon us when the veil between the world of the living and the dead is tissue-thin. OK, so maybe your version of Halloween is less creepy, but we're willing to bet that it at least involves costumes, pumpkins, parties, and some scary movies. Plus, you can't forget about Halloween candy and all the specially decorated sweet treats from chains like Krispy Kreme.
Homemade Sour Cream Recipe
Sour cream goes great on several cuisines ranging from Mexican to American and a few others as well ... just call it the jack of all trades! You can use it to slather on top of your potato skins or put it in a ramekin and dunk your quesadilla. Any way you enjoy it, the ingredient is a great way to add flavor and give your food a bit of extra pizzaz. Sour cream from the store is good, but using a homemade version can bring your meal to the next level. This homemade sour cream is incredibly fresh.
Why You Should Skip The Turkey At Dairy Queen
With the holidays soon approaching, people will be hosting large gatherings of family and friends to celebrate. One popular main course item featured on many Thanksgiving and Christmas menus is turkey. It may be the only two times during the entire year when so many of us eat it, but the bulky birds reign supreme during the months of November and December.
Annie's New Mac & Cheese Is Double The Deliciousness
Having a few instant meals on hand is always a good idea for days when you're busy or just don't feel like cooking. Whether you're making dinner for your kids or yourself, boxed mac and cheese is a classic quick meal. It's easy to upgrade boxed mac and cheese according to your flavor preferences by adding some spices, proteins, or crispy toppings, and one ingredient swap that will make your boxed mac and cheese creamier is Greek yogurt in place of milk. But if your goal is to make your meal extra cheesy, you won't necessarily need to have spare cheese in the fridge as long as you have a certain new Annie's product on hand.
Can You Peel An Egg With Tape?
There are many meditative motions to cooking, like slicing, stirring, standing over a grill flipping patties with a beer in hand. But certain cooking tasks are just tedious and borderline infuriating, like peeling garlic, pitting olives, and cutting kernels off of corn cobs. Among this list of undesirable cooking tasks...
Colorado Bulldog Cocktail Recipe
A drink with a name like "Colorado Bulldog" begs for a backstory, perhaps something funny involving a dog in Denver. Unfortunately, no such tale exists, and the origins of the Colorado Bulldog are as unsatisfying as they are mysterious. It's anyone's guess where this drink truly originated, and it's likely it was a quick creation born from riffing on a White Russian. The White Russian, made of vodka, Kahlua, and cream, gets a fizzy facelift in the Colorado Bulldog with the simple addition of cola. The cola transforms the strong drink into a dessert, tasting almost exactly like a root beer float sans ice cream. The heavy cream and cola combine into a frothy, creamy, sweet concoction, made better by the strong spirit base.
The Reason Buffalo Wings Always Come With Celery And Blue Cheese
It's the same thing wherever you go. Be it a place that claims it has "the best wings in the state" or a local bar, your order of crispy, juicy buffalo chicken wings always comes with a side of celery and blue cheese. Why is it never something like carrots and ranch dressing or lettuce leaves and sour cream? Who sold the famous poultry dish first?
Why Aldi Shoppers Are In Disbelief Of The Price Of Vanilla
With cooler temperatures already here and the holidays right around the corner, shoppers are on the hunt for baking ingredients of all sorts. One staple in any baker's pantry is vanilla, a flavor enhancer for many things we love to eat. Pairing it with chocolate or coffee cuts through the bitterness but enhances the natural sweetness of both. With fruits, vanilla tames the acid notes and rounds them out, and it lends dairy products a creamier taste (via Prepared Foods).
What Really Happens When Food Goes 'Down The Wrong Pipe?'
The body is a wonder. We never really think about the complex processes our digestive system goes through in order to get our food to where it needs to go. It's such an easy task to scarf something down, especially when it's a particularly tasty morsel or you're famished. There are actually around 50 pairs of muscles, according to Healthline, that work together with your nervous system to ensure this process is a smooth one. Unfortunately, our bodies aren't perfect, and food may occasionally slip into the uncomfortably adjacent windpipe instead. So if you're slurping a steaming bowl of ramen, you should probably slow your roll and chew your food thoroughly to avoid it going down the wrong pipe!
