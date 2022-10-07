ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A WWII Navy veteran to get a much-needed ramp at his Broken Arrow home

By Jennah James, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A World War II Navy veteran is getting a much-needed ramp at his house in Broken Arrow.

It’s all thanks to volunteers from Meals On Wheels and the Home Depot Foundation.

Emmitt Starr didn’t expect what he woke up to Thursday morning.

“I didn’t know they were going to do it,” Starr said.

The 97-year-old veteran uses a wheelchair and walker to get around.

“We found out that he needed a ramp. and whenever we see a need like that we look to the volunteers to be able to meet that need,” said Jonathan Vanbeber, Meals On Wheels Director of Client Care

“It takes a whole community to be able to take care of our seniors, and people with disabilities,” Vanbeber said.

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is a Tulsa-based community funded nonprofit that provides nutritious meals, wellness checks, and caring contact to elderly and disabled homebound individuals in Tulsa and surrounding areas. Learn more at mealsonwheelstulsa.org.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

