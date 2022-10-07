Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
Hawaii Magazine
These Local Hawaiʻi Treats Were Made for Fall
Whether it’s how cinnamon and nutmeg bring out warm flavor notes or the comforting sense of nostalgia we get from these sweet treats, there’s an undeniable allure to foods associated with the fall season. Some might even call it an obsession. Although the changes from summer to autumn are subtle in Hawaiʻi (sweater weather hardly exists), that doesn’t mean the Islands lack the season’s festive fare. You’ll find many foods flavored with pumpkin spice; Spam even released a limited-edition variety back in 2019. While that’s one of the more out-of-the-box pairings, scroll down to find how some of the Islands’ bakers and businesses are spicing up their sweet treats with fall flavors and flair.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center
Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
KHON2
Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back
Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven
A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
KITV.com
Local residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination
OAHU (KITV)- It's been ONE YEAR since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. Song rang out through the air of what looked like a protest outside the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The translation of the words are “water is life”. That means a lot to those there who were speaking out against how fuel has leaked out of the Navy's Red Hill Fuel storage facility into the water supply.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Walking 20 miles in each state, twins raise awareness about foster care system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twin brothers from South Carolina are raising awareness for kids in foster care by walking at least 20 miles in all 50 states. Davon and Tavon Woods were taken from their biological family at birth and placed into the foster care system. The twins were in Honolulu...
manoanow.org
Newest UHM food truck offers Japanese, Okinawan cuisine
The heart of campus is now home to Raysam Hawaii,: a new food truck offering students a fresh selection of Japanese and Okinawan foods. The truck is conveniently located at the entrance of the Legacy Pathway right across from the Holo Holo Bistro food truck. Raysam Hawai‘i is the newest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HEART of Honolulu Art Festival to take place today
The Downtown Art Center in Chinatown is hosting the HEART of Honolulu Art Festival today, Saturday, Oct. 8.
Fallen tree and sliding homes, signs of beach erosion
Signs of beach erosion are becoming more visible and some experts said this is just the start, as the state and county officials rush to find ways to manage the crisis that threatens public and private properties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Check out these spook-tacular Halloween events for the whole family
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start getting into the spirit of spooky season. Hawaii News Now has compiled a list of events happening across Oahu for keiki and families. These events are occurring on weekends throughout the month of October and many of these dates...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Showers to increase in the days ahead
Humid conditions and light winds will continue through much of the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Supporting children with learning challenges
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October happens to be Learning Disabilities, Dyslexia, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Month. An estimated 1 in 5 American children experience learning challenges, and demand is high for affordable programs to serve them, especially in Hawaii. Rachael Cook’s son Kawika was diagnosed with ADHD when...
KHON2
Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing Free Roof Giveaway Winner
Tory’s Roofing has been around for 50 years and they are celebrating by giving away a free roof to a local Oahu resident. Sandra GT Ward, Admin. Manager at Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing, joined Kelly to talk about the big reveal for the one lucky winner. With hundreds...
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Search for missing swimmer off Kauai continues
Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer on Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua. HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.
honolulumagazine.com
Old-School Diners We Love: Harry’s Cafe in Kaka‘ako
When I lived in Kaka‘ako, I loved being able to walk everywhere. Especially places where parking is an issue. Like Ala Moana Center during the holidays, Magic Island on the weekends, and Harry’s Cafe almost every day. I loved my old apartment, but when it came to cooking, my options were a microwave and hot plate. So having Harry’s Cafe across the street was a convenient way to satisfy my cravings for a breakfast favorite: pancakes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to open applications for outdoor dining permit program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As part of a two-year pilot program, the City is opening permit applications for eateries interested in outdoor dining. Oahu restaurants can apply on the Department of Transportation Services online application portal starting on Monday. Hotels, clubs and bars can also participate. The City said the program...
Comments / 0