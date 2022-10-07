On Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Justin Jefferson had his third career game with 10+ receptions and his second in back-to-back weeks. By the time the clock hit zero, the third-year receiver had amassed a new career-high of 12 catches. This mark surpassed his previous high of 11 against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2021 season. This is impressive enough on its own, but he also surpassed Randy Moss for the most receptions by a Vikings player through three seasons.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO