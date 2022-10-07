Read full article on original website
The Vikings Have One Large Problem
The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
Today’s Vikings Game Just Took on Massive Implications
Coming into Week 5, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings were deadlocked with matching records of 3-1. Of course, the Vikings had a tiebreaker over Green Bay due to their Week 1 victory, but the two seemed to be on a collision course for their New Year’s Day showdown in Lambeau Field.
Vikings Tight End Hits IR
The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
Purple Rumor Mill: Mattison’s Role, Jefferson as OPOY, Cousins’ Odd Dynamic
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 9th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Once-Promising Viking Signs with Dolphins
Like Janarius Robinson joining the Philadelphia Eagles before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, another ex-Vikings defender latched onto the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Vikings play the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. And when that game kicks off, Miami’s coaching staff will have likely picked the brain of...
Marshon Lattimore Fires Back at Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson wasn’t shy about trolling New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after his team took down the Saints in London last weekend. The Vikings survived the undermanned Saints, 28-25, and Jefferson had a field day at the expense of Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler. Jefferson...
PurplePTSD: Missing a TE, Upward OL Trend, Defensive Leadership
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings will be sans their customary TE3 on Sunday...
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Bears
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 4-1 atop the NFC North after a typical NFC...
Purple Rumor Mill: Cine’s Return, Danielle Hunter’s Slow Start, Paton’s Disaster
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 8th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
The Bears Key Players at Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings head into a Week 5 showdown with divisional rivals the Chicago Bears. The Vikings will look to move to a 4-1 record, including three wins in the division, with a victory at US Bank Stadium despite the questions raised about performance and consistency. That would be a...
Vikings Offensive Line Dominates. Again.
One of the most enjoyable trends for this season is watching the offensive line of the Vikings. Not only did it play well against the Bears, it flat-out dominated. Kirk Cousins seemed to have all day to throw, and there were massive lanes for Cook and Mattison to run through.
Justin Jefferson Is Outpacing Randy Moss
On Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Justin Jefferson had his third career game with 10+ receptions and his second in back-to-back weeks. By the time the clock hit zero, the third-year receiver had amassed a new career-high of 12 catches. This mark surpassed his previous high of 11 against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2021 season. This is impressive enough on its own, but he also surpassed Randy Moss for the most receptions by a Vikings player through three seasons.
Vikings Survive and Thrive in NFC North
Watch Vikings Territory Breakdown: Joe Ober and Mark Craig. The Minnesota Vikings came home from London and played a very good half of football against the visiting Chicago Bears until (presumably) the jet lag kicked in—forcing them to hold on for a 29-22 victory. The win vaulted them to 4-1 and solo possession of first place in the NFC North. That is great news, no mistake, but there is plenty for us to be concerned about given the Vikings’ penchant for close, one-score football games.
Apparently, OBJ Wants Green and Gold
Normally, when an aging wide receiver coming off a torn ACL sits as an unsigned free agent, they can’t necessarily create lists of teams that they will or won’t sign with. I suppose normal rules don’t apply when that aging wide receiver is a Super Bowl champion and widely known for one of the greatest touchdown catches in NFL history.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at noon CST, the fifth regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings won, and the Bears lost in Week 4, setting up a quasi-desperation game for Chicago if they are to be considered a playoff team (which is kind of a longshot in general).
Week 5: Bears at Vikings, According to Madden Simulation
Week 5: Bears at Vikings, According to Madden Simulation. The Minnesota Vikings return home to U.S. Bank Stadium for a Week 5 tilt against the Chicago Bears. After traveling across the pond in Week 4 and eeking one out against a shorthanded New Orleans Saints team, Kevin O’Connell’s crew will look for a more convincing victory this week.
PurplePTSD: More Bad News for Vikings Draft Class, Jefferson’s Career High, Week 5
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings lost another member of the 2022 draft to...
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 6
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins. FiveThirty Eight =...
There’s Trouble in Cheese Land
Heading into the 2022 regular season, it seemed to be a ho-hum assumption that the Green Bay Packers would simply dominate the NFC North and win the division, similarly to how they have done over the past few years. Five weeks into the season, and that simply is not the case. In fact, it appears that there’s a bit of trouble in Cheese Land.
A Pair of Vikings Rookies were Injured in Week 5 Victory
It has been a rough start to the year for the Minnesota Vikings rookies. On Sunday, a couple more of the Vikings’ rookies were injured. Following the game, Kevin O’Connell met with the media. In his opening statement, he addressed a few topics, one of which being the status of a couple of his rookies: “Just want to give you guys a quick update on a couple injuries. Ty Chandler suffered a broken thumb and he’ll be out. We’ll let you guys know timeline-wise, but we’ll get that fixed up, and then Akayleb Evans is in the concussion protocol.”
