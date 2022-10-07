Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Local Games to Watch 10/10-10/14
Let’s take a look at something new on Sunday’s, my best local games to watch for in the upcoming week. Volleyball: Monday, 12-7 River View Black Bears at 9-10 John Glenn Muskies. Boys Soccer: Tuesday, 11-2 Maysville Panthers at 8-8 Morgan Raiders. Boys Soccer: Thursday, 11-2 Maysville Panthers...
Mount Vernon News
A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa
The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
sunny95.com
Buckeyes move up in poll
COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Cam Brown is “A Little Frustrated" in Himself, C.J. Stroud “Dedicated the Season” to Dwayne Haskins And “The Sky’s The Limit” for OSU
No Big Ten opponent has come within four touchdowns of beating the Buckeyes halfway through the regular season. Ohio State demonstrated its superiority over another conference foe on Saturday, and its first road trip hardly proved any more difficult than its past two league contests. The Buckeyes walked through Michigan State in a 49-20 final result, which saw C.J. Stroud become the first Ohio State player to throw six touchdowns for the third time in a single game.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:
On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley Moves to the Top Spot After Two Visits to Columbus and Two New Names Crack Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Board
Ohio State went through September without a commitment from a 2023 prospect, which means the Buckeyes are chasing most of the same prospects they were a month ago. The majority of the targets from last month's Heat Check are still on the board, but a couple of new names have also been added after the Buckeyes’ recent offers to Daevin Hobbs and Arion Carter.
Why did C.J. Stroud throw a pick-six against Michigan State, and whose fault was it?
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- C.J. Stroud threw an interception for the third straight week in Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State, but this time it resulted in points. Charles Brantley provided the second-year quarterback with his ninth career interception, but the first of that group to result...
RELATED PEOPLE
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Phillies’ pitching dominated the Cardinals in two straight outings, ending St. Louis’ season and clinching a spot in the NLDS, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk
Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After Loss To Ohio State
The Spartans head man said he wasn't looking to make changes to his coaching staff after four consecutive losses by double digits...
WHIZ
Lester A. Armstrong
Lester A. Armstrong, 69 of Zanesville died at 6:32 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family & friends after a seven year courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 3, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Lester Armstrong Jr. and Ramonda Nethers Armstrong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
WHIZ
The Barn Expanding Their Kitchen
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve been down Linden Avenue recently you’ve probably seen the construction going on at The Barn. But what exactly are they doing and when will the work be finished? We spoke with The Barn owner Jim Watson to find out. The roughly 500...
WHIZ
Great American Relay Visits Zanesville
The Great American Relay made its way through Zanesville Saturday evening. The ran began in Santa Monica, California and will end at the World Trade Center in New York. In all it’s 3,446 miles. Along the way one lead runner carries the baton as they stop at 490 firehouses over 36 days and 17 states including Washington, Dc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order.
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
Comments / 0