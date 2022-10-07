ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Local Games to Watch 10/10-10/14

Let’s take a look at something new on Sunday’s, my best local games to watch for in the upcoming week. Volleyball: Monday, 12-7 River View Black Bears at 9-10 John Glenn Muskies. Boys Soccer: Tuesday, 11-2 Maysville Panthers at 8-8 Morgan Raiders. Boys Soccer: Thursday, 11-2 Maysville Panthers...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind

The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
sunny95.com

Buckeyes move up in poll

COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Football
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
New Lexington, OH
New Lexington, OH
Sports
City
Zanesville, OH
Eleven Warriors

Cam Brown is “A Little Frustrated" in Himself, C.J. Stroud “Dedicated the Season” to Dwayne Haskins And “The Sky’s The Limit” for OSU

No Big Ten opponent has come within four touchdowns of beating the Buckeyes halfway through the regular season. Ohio State demonstrated its superiority over another conference foe on Saturday, and its first road trip hardly proved any more difficult than its past two league contests. The Buckeyes walked through Michigan State in a 49-20 final result, which saw C.J. Stroud become the first Ohio State player to throw six touchdowns for the third time in a single game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:

On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley Moves to the Top Spot After Two Visits to Columbus and Two New Names Crack Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Board

Ohio State went through September without a commitment from a 2023 prospect, which means the Buckeyes are chasing most of the same prospects they were a month ago. The majority of the targets from last month's Heat Check are still on the board, but a couple of new names have also been added after the Buckeyes’ recent offers to Daevin Hobbs and Arion Carter.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Robinson
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk

Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Lester A. Armstrong

Lester A. Armstrong, 69 of Zanesville died at 6:32 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family & friends after a seven year courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 3, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Lester Armstrong Jr. and Ramonda Nethers Armstrong.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Close#Great Performances#American Football#Oaz Radio Players#The Orthopedic Associates#Orthopedic#The Offensive Line
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

The Barn Expanding Their Kitchen

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve been down Linden Avenue recently you’ve probably seen the construction going on at The Barn. But what exactly are they doing and when will the work be finished? We spoke with The Barn owner Jim Watson to find out. The roughly 500...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Great American Relay Visits Zanesville

The Great American Relay made its way through Zanesville Saturday evening. The ran began in Santa Monica, California and will end at the World Trade Center in New York. In all it’s 3,446 miles. Along the way one lead runner carries the baton as they stop at 490 firehouses over 36 days and 17 states including Washington, Dc.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
10TV

2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy